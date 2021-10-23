Pragmatic approach needed for climate action, oil and gas remain important, says ADNOC CEO

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC)
Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber on Saturday stressed the
importance of oil and gas in meeting energy requirements and
said climate action should not be an economic burden on
developing nations.
Jaber, who is also the United Arab Emirates' minister of
industry and advanced technology, told the Saudi Green
Initiative that the world had "sleepwalked" into a supply crunch
after a "serious" reduction in investment in hydrocarbons in the
past 7-8 years.
He said a "one size fits all approach" will not work in
global efforts to tackle climate change, calling for pragmatism.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh, Marwa
Rashad in London and Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai
Writing by Ghaida Ghantous)