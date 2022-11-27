Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Prague Christmas market returns after COVID but with fewer lights

11/27/2022 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The traditional Christmas market opens in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Thousands of people poured into Prague's medieval Old Town Square at the weekend for the lighting of a 25-metre (80-foot) Christmas tree and the reopening of the annual market after a two-year COVID-19 shutdown, but the energy crisis meant fewer lights than usual.

The market, which is popular with Czechs and foreign tourists alike thanks to its mulled wine, sausages, sweets and gifts, was set up with more energy-efficient bulbs to both save money and send a seasonal message of energy efficiency.

"We have decided to cut back on the numbers of illuminated ornaments in the streets and we use the most modern LED lighting, and that is true for the Christmas tree as well," said Prague City Council member Jan Chabr.

The city has decided to not turn the lights on all day long as in the past but only from 4 p.m. until midnight.

"We don't want to take away from people the festive atmosphere of Christmas and New Year ... but we are aware that energy should not be wasted."

Ivo Midrla, running a stand selling mead and fried potato chips, said the two coronavirus years made a big dent in his business.

"We are glad we are making business," he said. "But it will certainly not make up for the two years."

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Conor Humphries)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:09aTennis-Canada beat Australia to claim first Davis Cup title
RE
10:56aClashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China
RE
10:50aLandslide kills at least three on Italy's island of Ischia
RE
10:27aUkraine nuclear boss says he sees signs Russia may leave occupied plant
RE
10:22aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
10:22aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
10:14aCanadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits
RE
10:04aNigeria's Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge
RE
10:04aCuba wins China debt relief, new funds
RE
10:03aPrague Christmas market returns after COVID but with fewer lights
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups
2Cuba wins China debt relief, new funds
3Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of ..
4Niece of Iran's Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over..
5Gazprom to ship 42.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday

HOT NEWS