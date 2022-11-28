Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Prague Christmas market returns after COVID but with fewer lights

11/28/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The traditional Christmas market opens in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Thousands of people poured into Prague's medieval Old Town Square at the weekend for the lighting of a 25-metre (80-foot) Christmas tree and the reopening of the annual market after a two-year COVID-19 shutdown, but the energy crisis meant fewer lights than usual.

The market, which is popular with Czechs and foreign tourists alike thanks to its mulled wine, sausages, sweets and gifts, was set up with more energy-efficient bulbs to both save money and send a seasonal message of energy efficiency.

"We have decided to cut back on the numbers of illuminated ornaments in the streets and we use the most modern LED lighting, and that is true for the Christmas tree as well," said Prague City Council member Jan Chabr.

The city has decided to not turn the lights on all day long as in the past but only from 4 p.m. until midnight.

"We don't want to take away from people the festive atmosphere of Christmas and New Year ... but we are aware that energy should not be wasted."

Ivo Midrla, running a stand selling mead and fried potato chips, said the two coronavirus years made a big dent in his business.

"We are glad we are making business," he said. "But it will certainly not make up for the two years."

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Conor Humphries)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.51% to 99.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.58% to $1.0340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.11% to $1.1960 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Lost 0.19% to 138.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pChevron awaits Venezuelan oil cargoes, but PDVSA wants payments
RE
05:34pInvestors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests rattle markets
RE
05:34pShanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
RE
05:33pUK ditches ban on 'legal but harmful' online content in favour of free speech
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 9.16% to $0.095 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 3.63% to $1172.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Analyst recommendations: Jet2, Live Nation, Tyson, Twilio...
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS