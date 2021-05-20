Log in
Prague Stock Exchange : CEZ's new strategy response to energy market situation - analysts

05/20/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
Prague, May 20 (CTK) - Energy group CEZ's new strategy by 2030 is a response to the situation on the European energy market, where only companies phasing out coal have a chance of survival, most analysts and experts polled by CTK today said.

The state-controlled company will focus on the construction of renewable energy sources and continue phasing out coal in the next few years, planning to build renewable sources with a total capacity of 6,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, CEZ said today.

Developing such a capacity will create thousands of jobs during the construction and operation of the renewables, which will help preserve employment in the regions undergoing transformation from coal power, Modern Energy Union programme director Martin Sedlak told CTK today.

The strategy could have been more ambitious, Capitaliked.com economist Radim Dohnal said. It says nothing about extending the life of the six nuclear units, which would help retain or increase the share of zero-emission sources, he said. Neither does the strategy describe in greater detail how energy savings will be achieved, he added.

Until recently, the progress towards zero-emission technologies has been mainly driven by political decisions at the EU level, ENA analyst Jiri Gavor said. Now, they are coupled with fast-growing carbon credit prices and financial institutions' opposition to fund fossil fuel projects, he said, adding that CEZ is adjusting to this situation.

Disclaimer

Prague Stock Exchange Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 17:18:05 UTC.


