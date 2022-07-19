Log in
News: Latest News
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave

07/19/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
Ice Pub in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - As a heat wave rolls over Europe, bringing temperatures as high as 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) in Prague on Tuesday, the ICE PUB in downtown Prague offers a brief escape to Arctic conditions.

The bar, just a minute's walk from the capital's renowned Charles Bridge, serves vodka-based cocktails in cups made of ice; the furnishings and decorations are also made from ice.

The temperature inside, around -7 Celsius (45 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, is so cold that visitors are handed fleece coats and mittens, and visits are limited to under half an hour.

The bar used to serve beer as well - but has stopped that because the tap kept freezing up, bartender Lukas Santler said.

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
