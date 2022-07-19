Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave

The bar, just a minute's walk from the capital's renowned Charles Bridge, serves vodka-based cocktails in cups made of ice; the furnishings and decorations are also made from ice.

The temperature inside, around -7 Celsius (45 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, is so cold that visitors are handed fleece coats and mittens, and visits are limited to under half an hour.

The bar used to serve beer as well - but has stopped that because the tap kept freezing up, bartender Lukas Santler said.

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)