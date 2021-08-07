Prasarana Malaysia to issue $403 mln sukuk - The Edge

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Public transport operator
Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is looking to issue 1.7 billion ringgit
($403.13 million) worth of sukuk in the middle of this month,
The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday citing unidentified
sources.
The bus and rail services provider, wholly owned by the
Ministry of Finance, has engaged six local investment banks -
Maybank, CIMB, RHB, AmInvestment, Kenanga and Bank Islam to work
on the issuance, the newspaper said.
The tenure of the Islamic debt papers could range from five
to 20 years, it added.
Reuters requested comment from Prasarana, but received no
immediate response.
($1 = 4.2170 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)