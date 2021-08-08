Log in
Prasarana Malaysia to issue $403 mln sukuk - The Edge

08/08/2021 | 10:50pm EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is looking to issue 1.7 billion ringgit ($403.13 million) worth of sukuk in the middle of this month, The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday citing unidentified sources.

The bus and rail services provider, wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance, has engaged six local investment banks - Maybank, CIMB, RHB, AmInvestment, Kenanga and Bank Islam to work on the issuance, the newspaper said.

The tenure of the Islamic debt papers could range from five to 20 years, it added.

Prasarana declined to comment on the matter. ($1 = 4.2170 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Ed Davies)


