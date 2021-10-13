Prashant Shukle joins AECO Board of Experts to help navigate government and drive innovation

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prashant Shukle, a highly skilled visionary executive with international and national experience, has been appointed to the AECO Innovation Lab (AECO) Board of Experts (BoE). The former Director General and Head of the Canada Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation within the federal government, Prashant brings both a drive to innovate and the ability to navigate government to his role at AECO.



Having spent more than 30 years with the federal government, Prashant now brings his expertise and experience to industry, serving on many science boards. He also now acts as a strategic advisor for geospatial startups and space consultancies, including this appointment to the AECO BoE.

Prashant has extensive experience that includes leadership in artificial intelligence, data strategy development including standards, geospatial platforms and technology development, economic development, sustainable development goal implementation and indigenous relations.

“I am very excited to be joining the AECO Board of Experts at a pivotal time when technology and access to data have the potential to truly transform how governments and industry work,” said Prashant Shukle. “I hope that the insights I can offer from my work in government, international associations and industry will help drive the digital transformation needed to be able to build assets better, greener and faster, ensuring Canada remains a great place to live.”

“Prashant’s guidance on AECO initiatives includes insights on developing standards that will allow the wide adoption of BIM and GIS across government and AEC sectors. This will open doors as we push to streamline the development approval process with the One Ontario initiative, and generally help us navigate government. Ultimately, this will allow us to push boundaries and transform the way government and industry interact with technology,” said Arash Shahi, CEO of AECO Innovation Lab.

Prashant brings an important perspective to the AECO BoE, which brings together industry leaders from the public, private and academic sectors. Each member of the Board brings a unique area of expertise: from architecture, engineering and construction to real estate, business, finance, change strategy and policy.

