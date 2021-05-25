Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pratt & Whitney : Canada Celebrates 100th PT6 E-Series Engine

05/25/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 25, 2021 -- The PT6 E-Series™ engine may be the new kid on the General Aviation block, but it's already celebrating a milestone - 100 engines produced. It was the work of our engineers, manufacturing teams, and the staff at our Lethbridge (Alberta, Canada) PT6 Centre of Excellence that made the rapid ramp-up of the production line a flawless effort.

'Everything about the PT6 E-Series engine is special - its capabilities, its technology, its performance monitoring systems and its ESP™ platinum pay-per-hour maintenance program, so it's only appropriate that the engine's production line is also a standout,' says Nick Kanellias, Vice-President, General Aviation. 'The fact that we hit the 100-engine milestone in the month of March - National Engineering Month in Canada - was especially gratifying and a testament to the expertise and dedication of the entire PT6 E-Series team.'

The PT6 E-Series engine powers the Pilatus PC-12 NGX aircraft and carries on the long tradition of performance and versatility of the PT6 engine family. It is the first turboprop engine serving the General Aviation market that features a dual-channel integrated propeller and engine control system. The engine also provides a power increase of up to 10 per cent due to the latest generation of turbine materials and design.

'The immediate success of the PT6 E-Series engine is the direct result of our belief in research and development,' says Nick. 'In January, we were named the top investor in Canada's Aerospace Research and Development sector and the fourth largest R&D investor overall in the country. We continued our 2020 R&D investment program during the pandemic with the same determination that guided our employees as they safely produced the 100 PT6 E-Series engines while observing strict health guidelines in our plants.'

Disclaimer

Pratt & Whitney published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 19:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:00pNEW YOU  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
09:00pErytech's Combined Shareholders' Meeting on June 25, 2021
GL
09:00pAssociates In Digestive Diseases Joins Summit Health
PR
09:00pZscaler to Acquire Smokescreen to Enhance Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange with Advanced Active Defense Capabilities
GL
09:00pINVENTIVA  : to participate at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
08:59pGERALD GRÜLL : “After the lockdowns we saw a quick and strong recovery in footfall”
PU
08:59pBLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD  : Changes OTC Stock Symbol to BWCGF
PU
08:57pSweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House
RE
08:57pCRYOLIFE INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57pHOULIHAN LOKEY  : Wealth Management Market Update—Spring Q1 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention
2Oil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
3FLATEXDEGIRO AG : PRESS RELEASE : flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transac..
4Dollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : At Epic v Apple's closing, judge probes implications of upending Apple's App Store

HOT NEWS