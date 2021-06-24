Pratt & Whitney : in Canada – PT6E Series Engine

Furthering Canada's Proud Legacy in Aviation with Home-Grown Innovation

The latest engine to emerge from Pratt & Whitney and emblematic of our focus on research and development to drive innovation across our businesses.

The PT6 E-Series™ engine is the first in the General Aviation sector to feature a dual-channel integrated electronic propeller and engine control system which provides a more intuitive way of flying with simplified operations. It raises the bar in engine performance, control systems, data intelligence and service solutions. The control system allows precise engine control by constantly monitoring temperature and torque to provide optimal engine power and performance through all phases of flight.

By embracing the latest in turbine materials and design, the engine delivers a power increase of 10% providing for quicker climb and greater speed. It is digitally connected and tracks more than 100 engine parameters to maximize engine efficiency and monitor engine performance and health, enabling predictive analytics and proactive, personalized support.

Just as the technology behind the PT6 E-Series™ engine marks a major leap forward in General Aviation, it has also allowed us to introduce a comprehensive level of pay-per-hour engine maintenance coverage - known as Eagle Service™ Plan (ESP™) Platinum - for the PT6 E-Series™ engine that powers the Pilatus PC-12 NGX aircraft. The industry has been moving towards a more comprehensive level of engine maintenance coverage and the Platinum solution for this engine certainly addresses that market-driven trend.

The PT6 E-Series engine builds on the remarkable legacy of the iconic PT6A engine family, of which more than 50,000 have been delivered to operators around the world. The fleet has flown more than 420 million hours and the engine has been employed in more than 130 different applications. The PT6 turboprop engine is unrivalled in the ubiquity of its use and its impact on the development of General Aviation around the world. It is the foundation on which our Canadian Pratt & Whitney organization has been built.

In the last 10 years alone, Pratt & Whitney has made 120 enhancements to the PT6 engine, leading to a 40% growth in power and a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency. In March, 2021, which is National Engineering Month in Canada, the 100th PT6 E-Series engine rolled off our production line in Lethbridge, Alberta. With each new model of engine developed and designed for a mission, platform, and customer in mind, P&WC employees continue to build a more efficient, smarter engine with a shrinking environmental footprint.

Designed and manufactured by Canadians working in Canada, the PT6 E-Series engine was awarded the 2020 Laureate in the Business Aviation - Propulsion category in Aviation Week Network's Annual Laureate Awards. The previous year, the Laureate in this category was bestowed on the PW800 business jet engine, also designed and manufactured by our Canadian Pratt & Whitney division.

Both engines have benefitted from our unwavering dedication to research and development as the most effective means of achieving innovation and delivering benefits to our customers. In January, 2021, we were named the top investor in Canada's Aerospace Research and Development sector and the fourth largest R&D investor overall in the country.