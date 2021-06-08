Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pratt & Whitney : joins industry endorsement of the Sustainable Skies Act

06/08/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continuing the mission towards sustainable aviation, Pratt & Whitney and various other industry groups have signed a letter of endorsement for a newly introduced bill that would establish a blender's tax credit for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

The Sustainable Skies Act, introduced by Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Illinois), Dan Kildee (D-Michigan) and Julia Brownley (D-California), would create a $1.50-$2.00/gal. blender's tax credit for SAFs that achieve a 50% or greater reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional petroleum-based jet fuels.

As a 'drop-in' solution fully compatible with existing aircraft and fueling infrastructure, SAFs have a critical role in meeting our industry's emissions reduction goals. By deriving from sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil or municipal waste, SAFs avoid the carbon emissions associated with burning fossil fuels.

The tax credit would help boost demand for SAFs and stimulate necessary investments in production infrastructure, which today provides for less than 1% of aviation's global fuel need.

Already a growing number of general and commercial aviation operators are committing to use SAFs at a greater scale, while the European Union is expected to launch its own policy initiative aimed at mandating a minimum level of usage.

Through our participation in organizations like Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) and ASTM International, Pratt & Whitney has played an active role in developing the technical standards for SAFs, as well as advocating for their wider usage across the aviation industry. We stand ready to continue working with regulatory bodies to develop the standards that will allow SAFs to be used beyond the current 50% maximum blend level permitted by today's regulations.

In a recent op-ed for Flight Global, Geoff Hunt, Pratt & Whitney's senior vice president, engineering & technology, set out the importance of SAFs and how measures like the blender's tax can help the industry to reach 100% adoption. 'The answer to more sustainable aviation is not asking people to travel less. The answer is in employing smarter, more environmentally friendly technologies to help people and cargo take flight,' said Hunt. 'Our industry has proven its ability to meet any challenge with practical and pragmatic solutions, and we can, and must, do it again.'

Read the full op-ed here.

Disclaimer

Pratt & Whitney published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pOSPREY TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:00pKonica Minolta Announces Final Divestiture Strategy
GL
01:00pBlackrock Silver Closes $10 Million Bought Deal Private Placement; Over-Allotment Option Exercised in Full
NE
12:59pCOPILOT : Reduce Risk and Save Time Using Explainable AI
PU
12:59pBank-funded project boosts water supply in Zimbabwe's second-largest city
PU
12:59pORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of (Form 8-K)
PU
12:59pPORTOBELLO S P A  : Approves a capital increase reserved for qualified/institutional investors to be implemented through an accelerated bookbuilding
PU
12:59pStrike a Pose and Celebrate National Selfie Day at Red Stag Casino
BU
12:58pU.S. crude output to decline less than previously forecast in 2021 -EIA
RE
12:58pCareTrust REIT Issues New Investor Presentation for NAREIT'S REITweek 2021 Conference
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil rises on expectation that Iranian supply won't return soon
3Wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 bitcoin bet amid worries over risk
4FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly
5Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

HOT NEWS