Praytell Takes a Pulse on Top U.S. Marketers With Launch of Its Optimism Index

06/21/2021 | 10:10am EDT
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To explore the marketing industry’s pulse on positivity, Praytell is introducing the 2021 Optimism Index. In partnership with insights and strategy firm Kelton Global, the Optimism Index is an annual research initiative to assess sentiment from marketing leaders across industries, examining their motivations and the outcomes they’re seeing from the front lines. It’s all in the name of understanding their outlook and the path to positive work that drives reputation and growth.

As part of its new Index, the agency is also launching Praytell Advance, its first ever Reputation practice led by chief reputation officer Adam Warrington, who joined the agency in February 2021 from Anhesuer-Busch. The practice will focus on reputation advancement, not management, as Praytell believes advancement to be inherently proactive and rooted in optimism and creativity.

“After an era that demanded reputational brand management steeped in stoicism, we knew we weren't alone in asking - when is it the right time to lead with optimism? When is the era of ‘now more than ever’ over and how are marketers feeling in general, and what are they seeing that we can’t?” said Adam Warrington, Praytell's chief reputation officer. “Perhaps the most precious resource available to marketers is optimism, and with today marking the summer solstice, we chose to launch our inaugural Optimism Index on a day that inherently inspires people across the world.”

So what did Praytell discover?

AFTER A LONG YEAR(+), OUR INDUSTRY IS PRIMED FOR POSITIVITY

  • 88% of marketing leaders want more positive messaging in ads.

IT’S NOT A BLIND SENTIMENT. OPTIMISTIC MARKETING (STILL) DELIVERS

  • More than 70% of marketers find that optimistic ads are more effective and memorable than pessimistic ads.
  • Over 80% of marketing leaders believe that optimistic campaigns deliver better ROI.

THERE’S OPPORTUNITY TO TURN UP THE DIAL, FINALLY, TO PULL CONSUMERS FORWARD

  • 52% marketers believe too many ads today are negative.
  • Only 37% think society is becoming more optimistic in general.

AT A TIME OF UNPRECEDENTED INDUSTRY CHANGE (AND CHURN), THERE’S CLEAR OPPORTUNITY

  • Marketers believe in and want to work on positivity. 90% agree that marketing has the opportunity to have a positive impact on society.
  • Staff need a reason to believe. In fact, 89% say the most enjoyable campaigns to work on in their profession are positive ones.
  • Millennials appear to be the most positive generation. They are more likely to find reason to feel optimistic about the economy (99% vs. Boomers+: 81%) and society more broadly (94% vs. Boomers+: 69%)
  • Marketing professionals, who have been at their current company for less than 5 years, are especially optimistic about delivering high-quality work (63% vs. Total: 52%) and increased customer engagement (57% vs. Total: 46%).

OPTIMISM FEEDS AND NOURISHES MORE OPTIMISM

  • Looking ahead, 88% of marketing leaders are just as, if not more, optimistic for their industry’s future a year from now.
  • 74% say they are seeing more positive than negative signals from peers.

“Praytell Advance will tap into the zeitgeist to create new positives rather than react to negatives,” continued Warrington. “Using optimism as a key lever to drive favorable reputation gains, there is a world of opportunity waiting for those bold enough to become and stay optimistic.”

To learn more about the Optimism Index, please visit www.praytellagency.com/optimismindex.

Survey Methodology
The Praytell Optimism Index, powered by Project Worldwide, was based on the findings from an online survey conducted by Kelton Global, a Material Company, from May 17 to 31, 2021, among 250 respondents in the U.S. with decision-making authority in marketing roles. The 10 minute survey asked about the levels, sources and signals of optimism that these professionals have based on their unique position as marketing leaders.

About Praytell
Praytell is a creative communications agency established in 2013. Named PRWeek’s Best Place to Work eight years running and PRWeek’s Agency of the Year in 2015, 2017 and 2020, our agency blends full-service earned, owned and paid media into one holistic offering to make clients stand out in unexpected, culturally-relevant ways. From big creative campaigns to unexpected earned media launches, PRWeek judges said Praytell “is a testament to the notion that advertising shouldn’t have a monopoly on creative, pushing the idea on what it means to be in PR.” Praytell lives by our agency credo: “Do the right thing,” and spreads greater good through its Passion Project supporting a range of nonprofits in need.

About Kelton Global
Kelton Global, a Material Company, is a leading global insights firm serving as a partner to more than 100 of the Fortune 500 and thousands of smaller companies and organizations. For more information about Kelton Global please call 1.888.8.KELTON or visit www.keltonglobal.com.

Jeannie Evanchan
jeannie@praytellagency.com 
317-385-5752

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66b4b183-d69d-4416-b128-5601e028c51f


Praytell

Praytell is introducing the 2021 Optimism Index

© GlobeNewswire 2021
