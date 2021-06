The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.28 points, or 0.05%, at 4,248.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 12.69 points, or 0.09%, to 14,085.55 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.15 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,308.48.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)