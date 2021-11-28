Pre-Lit Christmas Tree Cyber Monday Deals 2021: 7 Ft, 6 Ft, 3 Ft & More Christmas Tree Deals Collated by Deal Tomato

Cyber Monday sales experts have rated all the latest pre-lit Christmas tree deals for Cyber Monday 2021, together with all the latest offers on top-rated artificial Christmas trees. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Pre-Lit Christmas Tree deals:
Best Christmas Tree Deals:
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of Christmas trees at Walmart - deals include fully-decorated and plain 6-ft./ 7-ft./ 8-ft./ 12-ft. trees
-
Save up to 69% on artificial Christmas trees of different sizes (5/6.5/7 ft) at Walmart - deals include artificial, flocked, and pre-lit Christmas trees
-
Save up to 50% on Christmas trees at Michaels.com - deals include pre-lit and unlit trees with 4.5,6,7,9,12 ft.sizes to choose from
-
Save up to 64% on artificial christmas trees at Wayfair.com - shop the latest savings on regular, slender and extra full christmas trees available in different tree sizes
-
Save up to 59% on fully decorated and non-decorated Christmas trees at Amazon.com - deals include 5ft., 6 ft., 7 ft., 9 ft., and 12 ft. Christmas trees
-
Save on artificial Christmas trees in various designs at Home Depot - see the latest prices on beautiful artificial Christmas trees in 7 ft, 9 ft, and 12 ft
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday page for hundreds more live discounts right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005014/en/