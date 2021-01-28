28 January 2021 | 1100 hrs | 015/2021

During academic year 2018-2019, students enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary education totalled 57,470, an increase of 1.3 per cent over the previous academic year.

Pre-Primary, Primary and Secondary Formal Education: 2018-2019

The majority of students enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary education comprised of male students, at 51.8 per cent (Chart 2). During academic year 2018-2019, 46.4 per cent of the enrolled students were aged between ﬁ ve and 10 years, followed by the 11-15 years age-bracket, at 36.3 per cent (Chart 3).

Total students enrolled in mandatory education (primary and secondary levels) during 2018-2019 stood at 47,852. Of these, 26,788 attended primary schools, while the remaining 21,064 attended secondary schools. When compared to academic year 2017-2018, students increased by 1.0 per cent and by 1.5 per cent in primary and secondary schools respectively (Table 2).

State-run institutions accounted for 58.3 per cent of total enrolments, followed by church schools with 28.3 per cent (Chart 4).

The average class size for the primary level was the lowest in state schools while the average class size for the secondary level was the lowest in independent schools. Church schools held the highest average class size, particularly at 'Year 5' level with 25.2 students per class (Chart 5).

The district hosting the largest number of school levels was the Northern Harbour District (32.9 per cent), followed by the Southern Harbour District (18.9 per cent) (Table 3). The Northern Harbour District (27.8 per cent) topped the list of districts in which pre-primary to secondary students resided, followed by the Northern District (18.0 per cent) and the Southern Harbour District (16.9 per cent) (Table 5).

During academic year 2018-2019, students with a foreign nationality accounted for 12.1 per cent of the total students enrolled in pre-primary up to secondary education. Foreign students at these levels increased by 11.4 per cent over academic year 2017-2018. The majority of foreign students (54.7 per cent) were EU nationals (Table 6).

The most popular foreign language (excluding the oﬃcial languages) studied at secondary level was Italian, followed by French, German and Spanish (Chart 6) ■

Chart 1. Number of students1 enrolled by academic year and sex

30,000

27,963 26,893 28,220 26,979 28,516 27,112 28,792 26,882 29,418 27,297 29,758 27,712

20,000

students

10,000

0

2013-2014 2014-2015 2015-2016 2016-2017 2017-2018 2018-2019

academic year Males Females

Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.