Pre-Primary, Primary and Secondary Formal Education: 2018-2019

01/28/2021 | 05:04am EST
28 January 2021 | 1100 hrs | 015/2021

During academic year 2018-2019, students enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary education totalled 57,470, an increase of 1.3 per cent over the previous academic year.

Pre-Primary, Primary and Secondary Formal Education: 2018-2019

The majority of students enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary education comprised of male students, at 51.8 per cent (Chart 2). During academic year 2018-2019, 46.4 per cent of the enrolled students were aged between ﬁ ve and 10 years, followed by the 11-15 years age-bracket, at 36.3 per cent (Chart 3).

Total students enrolled in mandatory education (primary and secondary levels) during 2018-2019 stood at 47,852. Of these, 26,788 attended primary schools, while the remaining 21,064 attended secondary schools. When compared to academic year 2017-2018, students increased by 1.0 per cent and by 1.5 per cent in primary and secondary schools respectively (Table 2).

State-run institutions accounted for 58.3 per cent of total enrolments, followed by church schools with 28.3 per cent (Chart 4).

The average class size for the primary level was the lowest in state schools while the average class size for the secondary level was the lowest in independent schools. Church schools held the highest average class size, particularly at 'Year 5' level with 25.2 students per class (Chart 5).

The district hosting the largest number of school levels was the Northern Harbour District (32.9 per cent), followed by the Southern Harbour District (18.9 per cent) (Table 3). The Northern Harbour District (27.8 per cent) topped the list of districts in which pre-primary to secondary students resided, followed by the Northern District (18.0 per cent) and the Southern Harbour District (16.9 per cent) (Table 5).

During academic year 2018-2019, students with a foreign nationality accounted for 12.1 per cent of the total students enrolled in pre-primary up to secondary education. Foreign students at these levels increased by 11.4 per cent over academic year 2017-2018. The majority of foreign students (54.7 per cent) were EU nationals (Table 6).

The most popular foreign language (excluding the oﬃcial languages) studied at secondary level was Italian, followed by French, German and Spanish (Chart 6) ■

Chart 1. Number of students1 enrolled by academic year and sex

30,000

27,963

26,893

28,220

26,979

28,516

27,112

28,792

26,882

29,418

27,297

29,758

27,712

20,000

students

10,000

0

2013-2014

2014-2015

2015-2016

2016-2017

2017-2018

2018-2019

academic year Males Females

  • Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.

Compiled by: Tourism and Education Statistics Unit

1

Contact us:

National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Profile of students1 enrolled by academic year

Academic year

Change

Percentage

change

2017-2018

2018-2019

2018-2019/2017-2018

Sex

Males

29,418

29,758

340

1.2

Females

27,297

27,712

415

1.5

Age group

2-4

9,356

9,588

232

2.5

5-10

26,410

26,660

250

0.9

11-15

20,574

20,864

290

1.4

16 and over

375

358

-17

-4.5

Nationality

Maltese

50,442

50,481

39

0.1

Other EU

3,499

3,820

321

9.2

Non-EU

2,767

3,161

394

14.2

Unspecified

7

8

-

-

District of residence

Southern Harbour

9,596

9,700

104

1.1

Northern Harbour

15,715

15,968

253

1.6

South Eastern

9,442

9,566

124

1.3

Western

7,801

7,834

33

0.4

Northern

10,165

10,338

173

1.7

Gozo and Comino

3,996

4,064

68

1.7

Education Level

Pre-Primary

9,426

9,618

192

2.0

Primary

26,532

26,788

256

1.0

Lower Secondary (F1-F3)

12,365

12,580

215

1.7

Upper Secondary (F4-F5)

8,392

8,484

92

1.1

Type of School

State

32,938

33,492

554

1.7

Church

16,296

16,237

-60

-0.4

Private

7,481

7,741

260

3.5

Total students

56,715

57,470

755

1.3

  • Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.

Chart 2. Percentage distribution of students1 enrolled by sex: academic year 2018-2019

48%

Number of students

52%

Males

Females

57,470

  • Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.

2

Chart 3. Percentage distribution of students1 enrolled

by age group: academic year 2018-2019

1%

17%

36%

2-4

Number of students

5-10

57,470

11-15

46%

16 and over

  • Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education. Note:Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Chart 4. Percentage distribution of students1 enrolled by type of school:

academic year 2018-2019

14%

State

Number of students

Church

Private

28%

57,470

58%

  • Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.

3

4

Table 2. Number of students1 enrolled by academic year, type of school and class level

Academic year

Academic year

Class Level

2017-2018

2018-2019

State

Church

Private

Total

State

Church

Private

Total

Kinder 1

3,917

268

901

5,086

4,029

286

918

5,233

Kinder 2

2,807

769

764

4,340

2,826

723

836

4,385

Total Pre-Primary Level

6,724

1,037

1,665

9,426

6,855

1,009

1,754

9,618

Year 1

2,626

1,263

652

4,541

2,565

1,257

638

4,460

Year 2

2,646

1,295

638

4,579

2,581

1,287

629

4,497

Year 3

2,438

1,301

611

4,350

2,657

1,302

634

4,593

Year 4

2,537

1,314

599

4,450

2,469

1,296

622

4,387

Year 5

2,546

1,328

556

4,430

2,539

1,310

581

4,430

Year 6

2,360

1,312

510

4,182

2,551

1,326

544

4,421

Total Primary Level

15,153

7,813

3,566

26,532

15,362

7,778

3,648

26,788

Form 1

2,166

1,509

468

4,143

2,233

1,509

490

4,232

Form 2

2,118

1,492

497

4,107

2,180

1,509

494

4,183

Form 3

2,175

1,485

455

4,115

2,200

1,474

491

4,165

Form 4

2,335

1,495

430

4,260

2,202

1,479

446

4,127

Form 5

2,267

1,465

400

4,132

2,460

1,479

418

4,357

Total Secondary Level

11,061

7,446

2,250

20,757

11,275

7,450

2,339

21,064

Total

32,938

16,296

7,481

56,715

33,492

16,237

7,741

57,470

  • Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.

