Pre-Primary, Primary and Secondary Formal Education: 2018-2019
28 January 2021 | 1100 hrs | 015/2021
During academic year 2018-2019, students enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary education totalled 57,470, an increase of 1.3 per cent over the previous academic year.
The majority of students enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary education comprised of male students, at 51.8 per cent (Chart 2). During academic year 2018-2019, 46.4 per cent of the enrolled students were aged between ﬁ ve and 10 years, followed by the 11-15 years age-bracket, at 36.3 per cent (Chart 3).
Total students enrolled in mandatory education (primary and secondary levels) during 2018-2019 stood at 47,852. Of these, 26,788 attended primary schools, while the remaining 21,064 attended secondary schools. When compared to academic year 2017-2018, students increased by 1.0 per cent and by 1.5 per cent in primary and secondary schools respectively (Table 2).
State-run institutions accounted for 58.3 per cent of total enrolments, followed by church schools with 28.3 per cent (Chart 4).
The average class size for the primary level was the lowest in state schools while the average class size for the secondary level was the lowest in independent schools. Church schools held the highest average class size, particularly at 'Year 5' level with 25.2 students per class (Chart 5).
The district hosting the largest number of school levels was the Northern Harbour District (32.9 per cent), followed by the Southern Harbour District (18.9 per cent) (Table 3). The Northern Harbour District (27.8 per cent) topped the list of districts in which pre-primary to secondary students resided, followed by the Northern District (18.0 per cent) and the Southern Harbour District (16.9 per cent) (Table 5).
During academic year 2018-2019, students with a foreign nationality accounted for 12.1 per cent of the total students enrolled in pre-primary up to secondary education. Foreign students at these levels increased by 11.4 per cent over academic year 2017-2018. The majority of foreign students (54.7 per cent) were EU nationals (Table 6).
The most popular foreign language (excluding the oﬃcial languages) studied at secondary level was Italian, followed by French, German and Spanish (Chart 6) ■
Chart 1. Number of students1 enrolled by academic year and sex
30,000
|
27,963
|
26,893
|
28,220
|
26,979
|
28,516
|
27,112
|
28,792
|
26,882
|
29,418
|
27,297
|
29,758
|
27,712
20,000
students
10,000
0
|
2013-2014
|
2014-2015
|
2015-2016
|
2016-2017
|
2017-2018
|
2018-2019
academic year Males Females
-
Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.
Table 1. Profile of students1 enrolled by academic year
|
|
Academic year
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017-2018
|
2018-2019
|
2018-2019/2017-2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
29,418
|
29,758
|
340
|
1.2
|
Females
|
27,297
|
27,712
|
415
|
1.5
|
Age group
|
|
|
|
|
2-4
|
9,356
|
9,588
|
232
|
2.5
|
5-10
|
26,410
|
26,660
|
250
|
0.9
|
11-15
|
20,574
|
20,864
|
290
|
1.4
|
16 and over
|
375
|
358
|
-17
|
-4.5
|
Nationality
|
|
|
|
|
Maltese
|
50,442
|
50,481
|
39
|
0.1
|
Other EU
|
3,499
|
3,820
|
321
|
9.2
|
Non-EU
|
2,767
|
3,161
|
394
|
14.2
|
Unspecified
|
7
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
District of residence
|
|
|
|
|
Southern Harbour
|
9,596
|
9,700
|
104
|
1.1
|
Northern Harbour
|
15,715
|
15,968
|
253
|
1.6
|
South Eastern
|
9,442
|
9,566
|
124
|
1.3
|
Western
|
7,801
|
7,834
|
33
|
0.4
|
Northern
|
10,165
|
10,338
|
173
|
1.7
|
Gozo and Comino
|
3,996
|
4,064
|
68
|
1.7
|
Education Level
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Primary
|
9,426
|
9,618
|
192
|
2.0
|
Primary
|
26,532
|
26,788
|
256
|
1.0
|
Lower Secondary (F1-F3)
|
12,365
|
12,580
|
215
|
1.7
|
Upper Secondary (F4-F5)
|
8,392
|
8,484
|
92
|
1.1
|
Type of School
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
32,938
|
33,492
|
554
|
1.7
|
Church
|
16,296
|
16,237
|
-60
|
-0.4
|
Private
|
7,481
|
7,741
|
260
|
3.5
|
Total students
|
56,715
|
57,470
|
755
|
1.3
-
Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.
Chart 2. Percentage distribution of students1 enrolled by sex: academic year 2018-2019
|
48%
|
Number of students
|
52%
|
|
Males
|
|
|
|
Females
|
|
57,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.
Chart 3. Percentage distribution of students1 enrolled
by age group: academic year 2018-2019
|
1%
|
|
17%
|
|
36%
|
2-4
|
|
Number of students
|
5-10
|
57,470
|
|
|
11-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46%
|
|
16 and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education. Note:Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Chart 4. Percentage distribution of students1 enrolled by type of school:
academic year 2018-2019
14%
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of students
|
|
|
Church
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private
|
28%
|
57,470
|
58%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.
|
4
|
|
Table 2. Number of students1 enrolled by academic year, type of school and class level
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Academic year
|
|
|
Academic year
|
|
|
Class Level
|
|
2017-2018
|
|
|
|
2018-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
Church
|
Private
|
Total
|
State
|
Church
|
Private
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kinder 1
|
3,917
|
268
|
901
|
5,086
|
4,029
|
286
|
918
|
5,233
|
|
Kinder 2
|
2,807
|
769
|
764
|
4,340
|
2,826
|
723
|
836
|
4,385
|
|
Total Pre-Primary Level
|
6,724
|
1,037
|
1,665
|
9,426
|
6,855
|
1,009
|
1,754
|
9,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year 1
|
2,626
|
1,263
|
652
|
4,541
|
2,565
|
1,257
|
638
|
4,460
|
|
Year 2
|
2,646
|
1,295
|
638
|
4,579
|
2,581
|
1,287
|
629
|
4,497
|
|
Year 3
|
2,438
|
1,301
|
611
|
4,350
|
2,657
|
1,302
|
634
|
4,593
|
|
Year 4
|
2,537
|
1,314
|
599
|
4,450
|
2,469
|
1,296
|
622
|
4,387
|
|
Year 5
|
2,546
|
1,328
|
556
|
4,430
|
2,539
|
1,310
|
581
|
4,430
|
|
Year 6
|
2,360
|
1,312
|
510
|
4,182
|
2,551
|
1,326
|
544
|
4,421
|
|
Total Primary Level
|
15,153
|
7,813
|
3,566
|
26,532
|
15,362
|
7,778
|
3,648
|
26,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form 1
|
2,166
|
1,509
|
468
|
4,143
|
2,233
|
1,509
|
490
|
4,232
|
|
Form 2
|
2,118
|
1,492
|
497
|
4,107
|
2,180
|
1,509
|
494
|
4,183
|
|
Form 3
|
2,175
|
1,485
|
455
|
4,115
|
2,200
|
1,474
|
491
|
4,165
|
|
Form 4
|
2,335
|
1,495
|
430
|
4,260
|
2,202
|
1,479
|
446
|
4,127
|
|
Form 5
|
2,267
|
1,465
|
400
|
4,132
|
2,460
|
1,479
|
418
|
4,357
|
|
Total Secondary Level
|
11,061
|
7,446
|
2,250
|
20,757
|
11,275
|
7,450
|
2,339
|
21,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
32,938
|
16,296
|
7,481
|
56,715
|
33,492
|
16,237
|
7,741
|
57,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes students attending pre-primary (excluding childcare), primary and secondary education.
