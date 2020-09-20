Log in
Precious metals streaming firm Wheaton plans London listing

09/20/2020 | 04:05pm EDT

Streaming firm Wheaton Precious Metals Corp said on Sunday it is planning a UK listing by year-end, potentially the largest metals and mining company to join the London Stock Exchange since Glencore in 2011. The Vancouver-based group, which is dual-listed in New York and Toronto, is valued at about $23 billion on the Canadian exchange.

"The listing is really about trying to open up new ways of investing in precious metals to the shareholders and funds based on the London Stock Exchange who don't have access to us in our other listings," said Chief Executive Randy Smallwood.

"London felt like the next natural home for us." The firm said it is not intending to raise capital via the listing.

Streaming is a type of alternative finance that generally involves an upfront payment by the streamer to a miner, which repays the loan by supplying metal at a later date.

Wheaton has streaming deals with 17 mining companies including Vale, Glencore, and Barrick Gold, which supply metals including gold, silver and cobalt.

Smallwood said Wheaton was in advanced talks on further agreements with several miners in Africa and two in Asia, but would steer clear of high-risk jurisdictions.

He said it would stick to precious metals in future agreements and not look for more cobalt deals or expansion into battery metals.

Wheaton operates in 11 countries, mainly in North and South America, but has no exposure in Africa, Asia and Australia.

Gold prices have soared to record levels above $2,000 an ounce this year, spurring investor interest in companies and acquisitions. Silver prices have also surged.

Wheaton will be joining smaller streaming rivals Anglo Pacific and Trident Royalties already listed in London.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC 3.33% 105.4 Delayed Quote.-44.79%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.42% 38.02 Delayed Quote.57.63%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.67% 486.9 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
GLENCORE PLC -2.38% 180.6 Delayed Quote.-23.26%
GOLD 0.18% 1950.3 Delayed Quote.28.32%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.33% 8960 Delayed Quote.15.61%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.69% 162.05 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
SILVER -0.07% 26.743408 Delayed Quote.51.64%
TRIDENT LIMITED 0.44% 6.85 End-of-day quote.1.48%
TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC 1.69% 30 Delayed Quote.63.89%
VALE S.A. -0.68% 61.66 End-of-day quote.15.68%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. -2.48% 67.53 Delayed Quote.74.77%
