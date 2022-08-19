Preem plans September maintenance at oil refinery in Sweden

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swedish refiner Preem is planning a
partial closure of its 228,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Lysekil oil
refinery in Sweden for maintenance in September for around one
month, a company spokesperson said.
The spokesperson declined to comment on which units will be
affected.
Preem is also planning maintenance at its 120,000 bpd
Gothenburg oil refinery in Sweden in the autumn of 2023, the
spokesperson confirmed, without specifying further detail.
A full turnaround, or closure for maintenance, was planned
at the Gothenburg refinery in 2021, but this was changed to a
partial turnaround in the autumn of that year and an additional
one next year for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the
spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jan
Harvey)