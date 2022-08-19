Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Preem plans September maintenance at oil refinery in Sweden

08/19/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swedish refiner Preem is planning a partial closure of its 228,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Lysekil oil refinery in Sweden for maintenance in September for around one month, a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to comment on which units will be affected.

Preem is also planning maintenance at its 120,000 bpd Gothenburg oil refinery in Sweden in the autumn of 2023, the spokesperson confirmed, without specifying further detail.

A full turnaround, or closure for maintenance, was planned at the Gothenburg refinery in 2021, but this was changed to a partial turnaround in the autumn of that year and an additional one next year for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.13% 96.85 Delayed Quote.19.28%
WTI 0.36% 91.091 Delayed Quote.20.45%
