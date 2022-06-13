Log in
News: Latest News
Preliminary Spread Guidance to Dutch 2040 Green DSL Tap Is 34-38 Bps Above 2040 Bund

06/13/2022 | 09:13am EDT
By Emese Bartha


The preliminary initial spread guidance on the Netherlands' tap of the 0.50% January 2040 green government bond, or DSL, has been set 34 to 38 basis points above the yield of the 4.75% July 2040 Bund, which is the reference bond for the coming transaction, the Dutch State Treasury Agency said Monday.

The DSTA said earlier that it plans to raise 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($4.21 billion to $5.26 billion) through the reopening, which is scheduled for Tuesday via a Dutch Direct Auction.

Before opening the books on Tuesday, the DSTA will either confirm the preliminary spread guidance or adjust it, if circumstances change.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 0912ET

HOT NEWS