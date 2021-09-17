Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prelude Dynamics Announces Acquisition by Canela Capital

09/17/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Dynamics, the leading eClinical technology company for animal and human health researchers, announced today that it has been acquired by private investment firm Canela Capital. Prelude founders Richard Tieken and Alicia Browner will retain a minority position and stay with the company as CIO and CTO, respectively. Canela Capital is led by current Prelude COO Tommy Jackson, who will step into the CEO position and continue to operate the organization as Prelude Dynamics, with software products and services offered for eClinical applications

Founded in 2003 by Richard Tieken and Alicia Browner, Austin-based Prelude Dynamics has built a solid reputation as the #1 eClinical data capture system in the animal health industry and provides a flexible and affordable alternative for the human health industry. Its team of experienced project managers have built and supported hundreds of clinical databases, from GCP/GLP studies to global later phase trials. Prelude's clients consist of the world's top pharmaceutical and device developers as well as academic research institutions.

"After spending three years at the company, I now have a keen understanding as to why Prelude is the clinical research industry's best-kept secret," said Tommy Jackson, New Prelude CEO. "Widely considered the most intuitive electronic data capture system in the world, Prelude's VISION database has been the best-in-class eClinical technology solution for animal and human health companies for almost 20 years. With this investment, we will now have the resources to accelerate our platform enhancements and introduce the system and our expertise to a much broader audience."

Prelude Dynamics will continue to focus the company's efforts on building and marketing a world-class, all-species research data capture and analysis platform that accelerates our clients' clinical research efforts from pre-clinical to post-market.

"We are excited to enter this phase of growth that will ensure Prelude is well-positioned with talent, experience and expertise to grow and enhance our technology to manage the vast amounts of data collected by today's clinical trials. Tommy's forward-looking vision for the company will provide the unique leadership and insight to take the company into the future." - Richard Tieken, Co-Founder and Former CEO

About Prelude Dynamics

Prelude is the #1 eClinical technology platform in animal health research and the best kept secret in human health. Researchers in the areas of companion animal, farm animal, and human studies can rely on Prelude's VISION 21 CFR Part 11 compliant database to collect, analyze, report, and submit clinical data to a regulatory body in an efficient and compliant way. VISION ePro enables patients and pet owners to input data, including images and videos, directly via their mobile device.

Karen Dwyer
512-476-5100
kdwyer@preludedynamics.com

About Canela Capital

Canela Capital is an entrepreneurial investment firm formed to acquire, operate, and grow one established private business. Founded by Tommy Jackson, Canela Capital is backed by an experienced group of entrepreneurs and investors.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aKENYA POWER AND LIGHTING : African Development Bank's SEFA grant to support first Super Energy Service Company (ESCO) in East Africa The Super ESCO, to be run by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company, will develop and implement energy efficiency projects for both the public and private sectors
AQ
11:47aZooplus AG english
DJ
11:47aLES AGENCES DE PAPA : Deux Poids-lourds entrent au capital des Agences de Papa
DJ
11:46aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
BU
11:44aAIRBUS : AirAsia has reached deal to restructure Airbus jet order -sources
RE
11:44aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners weigh London's FTSE 100 down; travel stocks jump
RE
11:43aTIGER OIL AND ENERGY, INC : Corporate Mission & Tier Change
AQ
11:43aDepression and Bipolar Support Alliance to honor three outstanding achievers in mental health research at 2021 Klerman Awards ceremony Sept. 22
GL
11:42aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : & Fido to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini and iPad with Pre-Orders Starting September 17
PU
11:42aPRIME MINISTER : cooperation between Lithuania and Poland is of great benefit to our countries and nations
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
3With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in ..
4Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance
5Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..

HOT NEWS