Prelude Dynamics Announces Acquisition by Canela Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Dynamics, the leading eClinical technology company for animal and human health researchers, announced today that it has been acquired by private investment firm Canela Capital. Prelude founders Richard Tieken and Alicia Browner will retain a minority position and stay with the company as CIO and CTO, respectively. Canela Capital is led by current Prelude COO Tommy Jackson, who will step into the CEO position and continue to operate the organization as Prelude Dynamics, with software products and services offered for eClinical applications

Founded in 2003 by Richard Tieken and Alicia Browner, Austin-based Prelude Dynamics has built a solid reputation as the #1 eClinical data capture system in the animal health industry and provides a flexible and affordable alternative for the human health industry. Its team of experienced project managers have built and supported hundreds of clinical databases, from GCP/GLP studies to global later phase trials. Prelude's clients consist of the world's top pharmaceutical and device developers as well as academic research institutions.

"After spending three years at the company, I now have a keen understanding as to why Prelude is the clinical research industry's best-kept secret," said Tommy Jackson, New Prelude CEO. "Widely considered the most intuitive electronic data capture system in the world, Prelude's VISION database has been the best-in-class eClinical technology solution for animal and human health companies for almost 20 years. With this investment, we will now have the resources to accelerate our platform enhancements and introduce the system and our expertise to a much broader audience."

Prelude Dynamics will continue to focus the company's efforts on building and marketing a world-class, all-species research data capture and analysis platform that accelerates our clients' clinical research efforts from pre-clinical to post-market.

"We are excited to enter this phase of growth that will ensure Prelude is well-positioned with talent, experience and expertise to grow and enhance our technology to manage the vast amounts of data collected by today's clinical trials. Tommy's forward-looking vision for the company will provide the unique leadership and insight to take the company into the future." - Richard Tieken, Co-Founder and Former CEO

Prelude is the #1 eClinical technology platform in animal health research and the best kept secret in human health. Researchers in the areas of companion animal, farm animal, and human studies can rely on Prelude's VISION 21 CFR Part 11 compliant database to collect, analyze, report, and submit clinical data to a regulatory body in an efficient and compliant way. VISION ePro enables patients and pet owners to input data, including images and videos, directly via their mobile device.

Canela Capital is an entrepreneurial investment firm formed to acquire, operate, and grow one established private business. Founded by Tommy Jackson, Canela Capital is backed by an experienced group of entrepreneurs and investors.

