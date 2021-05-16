Premature to be envisaging second European stimulus plan -EU antitrust chief

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - The European Union must focus on
its current 750-billion-euro ($910 billion) pandemic recovery
package before envisaging further stimulus, the EU's antitrust
chief told Les Echos, adding that talk of a second plan was a
"bit bizarre".
In an interview to be published on Monday in the French
newspaper, Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's
executive vice president, shot down the need for an additional
economic stimulus package for now.
U.S. President Joe Biden is proposing a $4 trillion package
to rebuild the economy, including programmes for infrastructure,
childcare and education.
His push has raised questions among some in Europe over
whether more would be needed to boost companies and investment
programmes post-COVID 19.
"It's way too soon to be considering it," Vestager was
quoted as saying in Les Echos. "I find it a bit bizarre to be
talking about a new stimulus plan that we are not sure we need,
when we already have so much to do."
France has pushed for a more ambitious economic recovery
plan than the one already outlined, although the 750 billion
euros, agreed last summer after the epidemic's first wave, has
yet to be disbursed.
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who
recently called for existing funds to be doubled, said on Sunday
that Europe should consider more investment in areas such as
technology.
"There is a risk that Europe will be behind when it comes to
the technology of the future," Beaune told Europe 1 radio. "I
don't want us to miss this U.S. acceleration. We need a European
investment plan that will top up our recovery plan."
($1 = 0.8234 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Peter Cooney)