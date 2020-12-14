Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premergy Inc. Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

12/14/2020 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premergy, Inc., a U.S. vehicle and energy technology development company, today announced that the Company is exploring strategic alternatives, which may include a potential sale of the intellectual property associated with its electric vehicle battery management and optimization system. The Company has retained Stephens Inc., a leading investment bank, to help evaluate options for shareholders.

Premergy’s patent-protected battery management and control technology is configurable with any battery electric vehicle and is proven to increase vehicle range by more than 20% while also moderating battery heat. The decision to explore the sale of the technology and the associated patents comes on the heels of recent design and development achievements and inbound interest from parties looking to integrate and commercialize the technology.

According to chief engineer and co-founder Richard Botts, “Cost effectively increasing vehicle range and managing battery heat and stress are key hurdles facing the electric vehicle marketplace. Premergy’s technology is proven to address both issues and can do so across vehicle classes with minimal weight or volume impact to the vehicle. Our engineering efforts and the years of development and real-world testing of the technology have brought us to an exciting point for our organization. We look forward to exploring opportunities for our company and further positioning this technology to play an important role in the continued advancement of the global electric vehicle marketplace.”

ABOUT PREMERGY

Co-founders Richard Botts and Lanier Davenport collaboratively founded Macon, Georgia-based Premergy, Inc. in 2015. Since inception, the founders and Premergy’s expert engineering team have developed an extensive portfolio of energy management technology and secured the intellectual property for its eventual commercialization. Additional information can be found on the Premergy website (www.premergy.com).


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aPTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aEXPERT VIEWS : India's November retail inflation eases to 6.93% - government
RE
08:11aGETECH : 2017 Interim Report
PU
08:11aAUDI : Sport customer racing successful with its customers worldwide again in 2020
PU
08:11aE W SCRIPPS : Scripps announces proposed placement of senior notes
PR
08:11aCOMMSCOPE : Announces Industry First 204MHz Digital Return
PU
08:11aB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Board of Directors - Minute
PU
08:11aAKER : Awarded First Fish Farm Assembly Contract
PU
08:11aPEMBINA PIPELINE : plans $785M in capital spending for 2021, restarts work on two key projects
AQ
08:11aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United to face Spanish leader Sociedad in Europa League
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Electronic Arts outbids Take-Two with $1.2 billion deal for Codemasters
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ