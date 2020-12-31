Premia Expands Reinsurance Capacity with Elevation Re Formation

Premia Holdings Ltd. (“Premia”) today announced the formation of Elevation Re (SPC) Ltd. (“Elevation Re”), a sidecar vehicle which will provide collateralized reinsurance support for Premia’s activities in the global P&C run-off market.

This arrangement enables Premia to support run-off reinsurance opportunities with additional capacity and allows investors in Elevation Re to participate alongside Premia in the rapidly-expanding P&C run-off market through a unique and innovative structure. Elevation Re, a newly formed segregated portfolio company that has been licensed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, has raised over $265 million in initial commitments from third-party institutional investors.

Bill O’Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of Premia, said:

“I am very pleased that leading institutional investors quickly grasped that the outstanding team we have assembled, coupled with the track record we have achieved over the last four years, makes Elevation Re a compelling investment opportunity. This transaction brings our total managed capital to over $900 million and we look forward to deploying this capacity into thoughtful solutions for our clients.”

TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory acted as exclusive structuring and placement agent on the transaction. Sidley Austin LLP and Conyers Dill & Pearman acted as deal counsel and Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal counsel for the investors.

About Premia

Premia Holdings Ltd. is an insurance and reinsurance group with operations in Bermuda, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe that is focused on sourcing, structuring and servicing business in the global property and casualty run-off market. With over $900 million in managed capital, Premia is well equipped to execute acquisitions and reinsurance transactions in the global P&C run-off market. Premia was launched in 2017 as a run-off specialist and was sponsored by Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Kelso & Company.

