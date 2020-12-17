Log in
Premier Bank Selects CSI for Strategic, Customer-Centric Core Banking Services

12/17/2020 | 07:36am EST
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Dubuque, Iowa-based Premier Bank ($390 million in assets) has selected its NuPoint® core platform in order to offer more strategic and reliable banking solutions that can evolve in lockstep with its customers.

Premier Bank began evaluating new core providers almost two years ago, but a recent COVID-19-related reliability issue on the digital side served as the impetus for the bank to make the switch to CSI.

“When the first round of COVID-19 relief came out, everyone tried to check their balances at once,” said Andrew Mozena, president and CEO of Premier Bank. “We were down for a solid week, with zero access for our customers. Communication and the ability to respond was extremely poor, and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Premier Bank was using an in-house core processing system that required the institution to have not only a considerable amount of extra hardware on site, but also the expertise to manage it themselves. Mozena said CSI’s private cloud environment will simplify the bank’s back room operations and alleviate its responsibility to configure important systems, like disaster recovery, on its own.

In addition to service and technology upgrades, Mozena said Premier Bank chose CSI due to the company’s philosophies on service and pricing.

“Once you’re a CSI customer, you’re a customer,” said Mozena. “That means as software changes and enhancements are made, they flow through to the bank. That was certainly not the case with our previous provider. We want to remain relevant as the communication between consumers and banks changes and evolves, and I think we have a much better chance of that with CSI.”

Premier Bank will also take advantage of CSI’s suite of digital banking solutions, which is fully integrated into the core platform. For the first time, Premier Bank will not depend on a third party to administer its debit card program, which means customers will have multiple convenient card options available to them through CSI’s mobile banking app.

"For the last 22 years, Premier Bank has built a solid reputation as an institution that is completely invested in its community and its customers,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and COO. “I am thrilled for the privilege to enter into a new technology partnership with Premier Bank, and I am confident that our dedication to service and innovation will help the bank exceed its goals for years to come."

About Premier Bank

Since 1998, Premier Bank has served customers across the city of Dubuque, Iowa, with the financial resources, lending opportunities and digital banking solutions they need to thrive. Premier believes serving its customers extends to serving the community. The bank’s staff is involved with, and proud to support, numerous community organizations and events. For more information, visit www.premierbanking.bank.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.


© Business Wire 2020
