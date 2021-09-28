Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Capital Finance

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us.

This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.

Unauthorised firm - Premier Capital Finance

Address: 3 London Bridge Street, London, UNITED KINGDOM, SE1 9SG

Telephone: +4402071268231

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.premiercapitalfinanceuk.com

Be aware that some firms may give out other details or change their contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers or physical addresses.

How to protect yourself

Dealing with financial firms that are authorised or registered by us gives you greater protection if things go wrong. Check the Financial Services (FS) Register to ensure they are authorised or registered. It has information on firms and individuals that are, or have been, regulated by us.

If you used an authorised firm or registered firm, access to the Financial Ombudsman Service and FSCS protection will depend on the investment you are making, the service the firm is providing, and the permissions the firm has. If you would like further information about protection, the authorised or registered firm should be able to help.

If a firm does not appear on the FS Register but claims it does, contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768.

There are more steps you should take to protect yourself from scams.

Report an unauthorised firm

If you think you have been approached by an unauthorised firm, you should contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768. If you have been approached by a scam firm, then please visit our contact us page.

Disclaimer

FCA - Financial Conduct Authority published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 13:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aNEWMARK : Announces Sale of Multi-Tenant R&D Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California for $18.6 Million
PU
09:42aCOMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA S A : NACEX Joins the Wave of Solidarity for La Palma
PU
09:42aDOMTAR : and Karta Halten B.V., through its subsidiary Pearl Merger Sub Inc., Announce the launch of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes Due 2028 (Form 8-K)
PU
09:42aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Utilizes 5G mmWave To Boost Wi-Fi Connections in Subways
PU
09:42aPAYSAFE : Mexican actor Diego Boneta becomes face of Skrill Money Transfer in US
PU
09:42aVOXELJET : TEI expands additive manufacturing capacity
PU
09:42aGENERAL MILLS : Box Tops and Yoplait partner to support schools in need
PU
09:42aTRUTANKLE : Trutankless, Inc. Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split (Form 8-K)
PU
09:42aStatement from the NBS Bank Board's 19th meeting of 2021
PU
09:42aPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : World Trade Organisation Public Forum
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
2European shares drop to one-week lows on tech slide, China woes
3China Evergrande : Stocks down for third day, yields jump as markets pr..
4Valneva : and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including..
5ASMI expects next-gen chips to drive double-digit growth in core market..

HOT NEWS