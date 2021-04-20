Premier Financial Corp. : Announces Record Quarterly Results and Dividend Increase 04/20/2021 | 04:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Net income of $41.0 million, up from a loss of $22.5 million, or income of $7.5 million excluding merger-related provision and expenses, for 2020 first quarter

Earnings per share of $1.10, up from ($0.71), or $0.24 excluding merger-related provision and expenses, for 2020 first quarter

Allowance to Loans ratio of 1.37%, or 1.49% excluding PPP loans

Average interest earnings assets growth of $248.0 million, or 15.6% annualized growth, for 2021 first quarter

Average deposit growth of $233.7 million, or 15.7% annualized growth, for 2021 first quarter

Mortgage banking income of $10.5 million, up from $0.8 million for 2020 first quarter

Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA of 2.43%, compared to 1.29%, or 2.15% excluding merger-related expenses, for 2020 first quarter

Efficiency ratio of 48.0%, compared to 70.9%, or 51.6% excluding merger-related expenses, for 2020 first quarter

ROE and ROTE of 17.09% and 26.60% for 2021 first quarter Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) (“Premier” or the “Company”) announced today 2021 first quarter results including solid core profitability. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $41.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $22.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year comparison is impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (“UCFC”) on January 31, 2020, with 2020 first quarter results including two months of operations from UCFC compared to three in first quarter of 2021. The prior year’s results include the impact of $11.5 million of acquisition-related charges for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which had an after-tax cost of $9.5 million or $0.30 per diluted common share. Additionally, the prior year’s provision expense of $45.2 million included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share. The first quarter of 2021 included a provision credit of $7.0 million and no acquisition impact. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020, were $7.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share. “We are very pleased to deliver an excellent start for 2021,” said Gary M. Small, CEO of Premier. “While the banking industry is currently facing challenges in terms of the low interest rate environment and modest loan demand, Premier’s business mix continues to provide opportunities to perform and our team is taking full advantage. Our disciplined approach to credit and the continued outstanding performance from fee income businesses allowed us to move confidently with a meaningful 18% dividend increase year to date, consistent with our expectations for sustainably strong performance going forward.” Business client support efforts As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans equaled $14.8 million. To date, Premier Bank has recognized $10.2 million as loan interest income, including $4.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, a total of $171.2 million in loans have been extinguished to date, including $114.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Beginning in January 2021, Premier Bank participated in the second round of PPP lending and made 1,645 loans for a total of $171.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total gross fees for these loans were $6.7 million and Premier Bank recognized $0.2 million in loan interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest income up compared to first quarter of 2020 Net interest income of $56.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 was up from $45.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year’s first quarter was attributable to organic growth and three months of income from UCFC compared to two months in 2020. Net interest margin was 3.43% for the first quarter of 2021, down from 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and down from 3.78% in the first quarter of 2020. Yield on interest earning assets decreased to 3.73% in the first quarter of 2021, down 11 basis points from 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total cost of funds decreased 8 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 to 0.31% from 0.39% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points to 0.42% from 0.52%. The 2021 first quarter results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Interest income includes $1.3 million of accretion and interest expense includes $0.4 million of accretion, which combined added 10 basis points of net interest margin. The first quarter results also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $5.0 million on average balances of $435.4 million, which increased net interest margin by 8 basis points. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin would be 3.25% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.68% for the first quarter of 2020. “We produced net interest income growth despite margin compression for the quarter,” said Small. “The success of the multiple COVID related economic programs enacted over the past year has driven tremendous liquidity and deposit growth to the benefit of all our clients. Reinvesting these funds in a prudent manner recognizing the volatility of these deposits over time has never been more critical. We remain focused on continued reduction of our funding costs while optimizing our reinvestment yield for the appropriate time horizon.” Non-interest income up from first quarter of 2020 Premier’s non-interest income in the first quarter of 2021 was $26.3 million compared with $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Results for the first quarter of 2021 included three months of income from UCFC compared to two months in 2020. Mortgage banking income increased to $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans increased to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage loan servicing revenue increased to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Amortization of mortgage servicing rights increased to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Premier had a positive change in the valuation adjustment in mortgage servicing assets of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a negative adjustment of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 with the year-over-year change primarily due to rates. In the first quarter of 2020, the rate on the 10 Year Treasury declined to 0.70% as a result of the pandemic and economic recession thus negatively impacting prepay speeds and the MSR valuation. In the first quarter of 2021, the rate on the 10 Year Treasury increased to 1.74% due to improving economic conditions and the vaccine rollout which resulted in slowing prepay speeds and the positive valuation adjustment. For the first quarter of 2021, service fees and other charges were $5.5 million, up from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Commissions from the sale of insurance products were $4.9 million, down from $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter typically includes contingent revenues, bonuses paid by insurance carriers when the Company achieves certain loss ratios or growth targets. In the first quarter of 2021, Premier’s insurance subsidiary, First Insurance Group, earned $1.1 million of contingent income, compared to $1.3 million during the first quarter of 2020. Wealth management income was $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Securities gains were $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to none in the first quarter of 2020. Approximately $0.5 million of the gain was related to the sale of $24 million of mortgage-backed securities where the Company took advantage of Fed pricing to realize a gain and was reinvested in a mix of new securities that will generate the same income over the next three years. The other $1.6 million related to unrealized gains on our trading securities due to the improved market for these financial institution equities. BOLI income increased to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, including $0.3 million of death benefits, compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and no death benefits. Other non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million compared to $0.6 million in 2020, which included $1.1 million for the reversal of an earn-out accrual that was not achieved related to a prior acquisition. “The advantages of our diversified revenue sources was on display again this quarter,” said Small. “Benefits from mortgage and security gains added to solid contributions from insurance, wealth and service fees to drive outperformance on non-interest income and overall bottom-line results.” Core non-interest expenses up from first quarter of 2020 Total non-interest expense was $38.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, down from $42.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, or up from $30.8 million excluding $11.5 million of acquisition related charges. Results for the first quarter of 2021 included three months of expenses from UCFC compared to two months in 2020. Compensation and benefits increased to $22.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $17.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Occupancy expense was $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Data processing cost was $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Amortization of intangibles was $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Other non-interest expense was $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. FDIC insurance premiums were a $0.9 million expense in the first quarter of 2021, up from a $0.5 million expense in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in expense from prior year is largely due to the increased size of Premier Bank post-merger and the impact of PPP. Although PPP loan balances are excludable from the asset-based component, they are not excludable from the leverage ratio component because the Company did not borrow from the PPP Liquidity Facility and any loan funds that were in deposits would also increase the asset-based component. Credit quality Non-performing assets totaled $49.4 million at March 31, 2021, a decrease from $52.3 million at December 31, 2020, and an increase from $33.2 million at March 31, 2020. Accruing troubled debt restructured loans were $6.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared with $7.5 million at March 31, 2020. Loan delinquencies decreased to $9.5 million at March 31, 2021, from $18.5 million at December 31, 2020, and $10.6 million at March 31, 2020. The 2021 first quarter results include net loan recoveries of $0.2 million and a total provision credit of $7.0 million compared with net loan recoveries of $0.8 million and a total provision expense of $45.2 million, or $19.3 million excluding acquisition-related provision, for the same period in 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.37% at March 31, 2021, or 1.49% excluding PPP loans, compared with 1.49% at December 31, 2020, or 1.61% excluding PPP loans, and 1.68% at March 31, 2020. The year-over-year decrease in the provision expense and allowance percentage is primarily attributable to the impact of the economic deterioration that began in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but has subsequently improved. As of March 31, 2021, Premier Bank had pandemic-related deferrals for $32.4 million of commercial loans, down from $46.0 million at December 31, 2020, and $3.4 million of retail loans, down from $7.4 million at December 31, 2020. “The continuing improvements to economic forecasts allowed us to further reduce allowance levels this quarter,” said Paul D. Nungester, CFO of Premier. “We are comfortable with an allowance level of 1.69% excluding PPP loans and including unamortized purchase accounting marks with net loan recoveries in the quarter despite some risk migration in the portfolio.” Total assets at $7.53 billion Total assets at March 31, 2021, were $7.53 billion compared to $7.21 billion at December 31, 2020, and $6.54 billion at March 31, 2020. Gross loans receivable (including loans held for sale) were $5.68 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $5.71 billion at December 31, 2020, and $5.20 billion at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, gross loans receivable grew $476.0 million organically, or 9.2% from a year ago, including $443.8 million of PPP loans. Commercial loans excluding PPP increased $74.0 million from March 31, 2020 to 2021, despite a $157.0 million decrease in lines of credit. Securities at March 31, 2021, were $932.3 million compared to $737.7 million at December 31, 2020, and $534.2 million at March 31, 2020. Also, at March 31, 2021, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $346.7 million compared to $348.3 million at December 31, 2020, and $353.1 million at March 31, 2020, with the decrease attributable to intangibles amortization. Total deposits at March 31, 2021, were $6.35 billion compared with $6.05 billion at December 31, 2020, and $4.99 billion at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, total deposits grew $1.36 billion organically, or 27.2% from a year ago. Total stockholders’ equity was $998.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $982.3 million at December 31, 2020, and $916.8 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity from the prior year was due to net earnings, offset partially by the Company’s repurchase of 39,200 common shares for $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2021, 1,960,800 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company’s existing authorization. Dividend to be paid May 14 The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, an increase of $0.02 per common share, payable May 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 3.14 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on April 19, 2021. Premier has approximately 37,304,000 common shares outstanding. Conference call Premier will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to discuss the earnings results and business trends. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726. Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pfc210421.html. The replay of the conference call will be available at www.PremierFinCorp.com until April 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. About Premier Financial Corp. Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 75 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank) and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at PremierFinCorp.com. Financial Statements and Highlights Follow- Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements may include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, forecasts and plans of Premier Financial Corp. and its management, and specifically include statements regarding: changes in economic conditions; the nature, extent and timing of governmental actions and reforms; future movements of interest rates; the ability to benefit from a changing interest rate environment; the production levels of mortgage loan generation; the ability to continue to grow loans and deposits; the ability to sustain credit quality ratios at current or improved levels; continued strength in the market area for Premier Bank; the ability to sell real estate owned properties; and the ability to grow in existing and adjacent markets. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including: impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, operations, customers and capital position; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage market related to COVID-19 or responses to the health crisis; the effects of various governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; those inherent in general and local banking, insurance and mortgage conditions; competitive factors specific to markets in which Premier Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries operate; future interest rate levels; legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected or could in the future affect Premier’s business and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this news release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Premier or any other persons, that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on information presently available to the management of Premier and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. As required by U.S. GAAP, Premier will evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its March 31, 2021, consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Premier to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release. Non-GAAP Reporting Measures We believe that net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, we consider core net income and core pre-tax pre-provision income to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. We define core net income as net income excluding the after-tax impact of acquisition related charges. We define core pre-tax pre-provision income as pre-tax pre-provision income excluding the pre-tax impact of acquisition related charges. We believe that these metrics are useful supplemental measures of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use these measures to compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other financial institutions or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for one-time acquisition related charges. Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other financial institutions or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of our supplemental reporting measures. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 68,689 $ 79,593 Interest-bearing deposits 235,058 79,673 303,747 159,266 Available-for sale, carried at fair value 918,590 736,654 Trading securities, carried at fair value 13,753 1,090 Securities investments 932,343 737,744 Loans 5,459,683 5,491,240 Allowance for credit losses - loans (74,754 ) (82,079 ) Loans, net 5,384,929 5,409,161 Loans held for sale 215,945 221,616 Mortgage servicing rights 18,503 13,153 Accrued interest receivable 24,355 25,434 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,328 16,026 Bank Owned Life Insurance 145,060 144,784 Office properties and equipment 57,358 58,665 Real estate and other assets held for sale 54 343 Goodwill 317,948 317,948 Core deposit and other intangibles 28,714 30,337 Other assets 92,178 77,257 Total Assets $ 7,530,462 $ 7,211,734 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,728,895 $ 1,597,262 Interest-bearing deposits 4,623,024 4,450,579 Total deposits 6,351,919 6,047,841 Advances from FHLB and PPPLF - - Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities - - Subordinated debentures 84,881 84,860 Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance 20,773 21,748 Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments 5,901 5,350 Other liabilities 68,802 69,659 Total Liabilities 6,532,276 6,229,458 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock - - Common stock, net 306 306 Additional paid-in-capital 689,747 689,390 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (502 ) 15,004 Retained earnings 388,467 356,414 Treasury stock, at cost (79,832 ) (78,838 ) Total stockholders’ equity 998,186 982,276 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 7,530,462 $ 7,211,734 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Interest Income: Loans $ 57,565 $ 51,460 Investment securities 3,682 2,717 Interest-bearing deposits 66 230 FHLB stock dividends 59 115 Total interest income 61,372 54,522 Interest Expense: Deposits 4,164 7,771 FHLB advances and other - 1,006 Subordinated debentures 695 273 Notes Payable - 9 Total interest expense 4,859 9,059 Net interest income 56,513 45,463 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans (7,514 ) 43,786 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments 551 1,458 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,963 ) 45,244 Net interest income after provision 63,476 219 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 5,469 5,318 Mortgage banking income 10,533 848 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans - 234 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities 516 - Gain (loss) on trading securities 1,610 - Insurance commissions 4,882 5,155 Wealth management income 1,757 1,091 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,168 781 Other non-interest income 340 572 Total Non-interest Income 26,275 13,999 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 21,997 17,585 Occupancy 4,112 3,731 FDIC insurance premium 898 492 Financial institutions tax 1,190 834 Data processing 3,382 3,040 Amortization of intangibles 1,623 1,245 Acquisition related charges - 11,486 Other non-interest expense 5,601 3,897 Total Non-interest Expense 38,803 42,310 Income (loss) before income taxes 50,948 (28,092 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 9,952 (5,610 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 40,996 $ (22,482 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.10 $ (0.71 ) Diluted $ 1.10 $ (0.71 ) Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 37,278 31,666 Diluted 37,357 31,666 Premier Financial Corp. Financial Summary and Comparison (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 % change Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (2) $ 61,609 $ 54,773 12.5 % Interest expense 4,859 9,059 (46.4 ) Tax-equivalent net interest income (2) 56,750 45,714 24.1 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,963 ) 45,244 (115.4 ) Core provision (benefit) for credit losses (4) (6,963 ) 19,295 (136.1 ) Investment securities gains (losses) 2,126 - NM Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 24,149 13,999 72.5 Non-interest expense 38,803 42,310 (8.3 ) Core non-interest expense (4) 38,803 30,824 25.9 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,952 (5,610 ) (277.4 ) Net income (loss) 40,996 (22,482 ) (282.4 ) Core net income (4) 40,996 7,470 448.8 Tax equivalent adjustment (2) 237 251 (5.6 ) At Period End Assets 7,530,462 6,538,942 15.2 Earning assets 6,852,357 5,889,186 16.4 Loans 5,459,683 5,113,917 6.8 Allowance for credit losses - loans 74,754 85,859 (12.9 ) Deposits 6,351,919 4,994,148 27.2 Stockholders’ equity 998,186 916,843 8.9 Average Balances Assets 7,338,886 5,357,598 37.0 Earning assets 6,611,343 4,862,532 36.0 Loans 5,629,715 4,317,857 30.4 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 6,275,160 4,488,003 39.8 Deposits 6,190,292 4,240,053 46.0 Stockholders’ equity 972,653 786,837 23.6 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.25 % 14.69 % (9.8 ) Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss) Basic $ 1.10 $ (0.71 ) (254.7 ) Diluted 1.10 (0.71 ) (254.4 ) Core diluted (4) 1.10 0.24 358.3 Dividends Paid 0.24 0.22 9.1 Market Value: High $ 35.90 $ 32.05 12.0 Low 22.23 10.98 102.5 Close 33.26 14.74 125.6 Common Book Value 26.78 24.58 8.9 Tangible Common Book Value (1) 17.48 15.11 15.7 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 37,275 37,288 (0.0 ) Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 3.43 % 3.78 % (9.3 ) Return on average assets 2.27 % -1.69 % (234.1 ) Core return on average assets (4) 2.27 % 0.56 % 304.0 Return on average equity 17.09 % -11.48 % (248.9 ) Core return on average equity (4) 17.09 % 3.82 % 347.7 Return on average tangible equity 26.60 % -17.45 % (252.5 ) Core return on average tangible equity (4) 26.60 % 5.80 % 358.9 Efficiency ratio (3) 47.96 % 70.86 % (32.3 ) Core efficiency ratio (4) 47.96 % 51.62 % (7.1 ) Effective tax rate 19.53 % 19.97 % (2.2 ) Dividend payout ratio (core) 21.82 % 91.67 % (76.2 ) Note: 2020 results include two months of operations from UCFC compared to three for comparable periods in 2021. (1) Tangible common book value = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. (4) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations. NM Percentage change not meaningful Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Mortgage Banking Summary 2021 2020 Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans: Gain from sale of mortgage loans $ 5,640 $ 4,902 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 1,917 1,594 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (2,344 ) (1,163 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments 5,320 (4,485 ) 4,893 (4,054 ) Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans $ 10,533 $ 848 Mortgage servicing rights: Balance at beginning of period $ 21,666 $ 10,801 Loans sold, servicing retained 2,374 1,376 Mortgage servicing rights acquired - 9,747 Amortization (2,344 ) (1,163 ) Carrying value before valuation allowance at end of period 21,696 20,761 Valuation allowance: Balance at beginning of period (8,513 ) (534 ) Impairment recovery (charges) 5,320 (4,485 ) Balance at end of period (3,193 ) (5,019 ) Net carrying value at end of period $ 18,503 $ 15,742 COVID-19 Deferrals Update 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Commercial loan deferrals $ 32,370 $ 46,038 % of commercial loans 0.8 % 1.2 % % of total loans 0.6 % 0.8 % Retail loan deferrals $ 3,414 $ 7,412 % of retail loans 0.2 % 0.4 % % of total loans 0.1 % 0.1 % Total loan deferrals $ 35,784 $ 53,450 % of total loans 0.7 % 1.0 % Commercial Loan Deferral Rollforward 12/31/20 Balance New Deferrals Payoffs/ Changes Return to Pay(1) 3/31/21 Balance 1Q21 Extensions Interest only 1-3 months $ 5,437 $ - $ 6,975 $ - $ 12,412 $ 6,975 Interest only 4-5 months - - 74 - 74 74 Interest only 6 months 26,688 - (1,785 ) (5,075 ) 19,828 - Deferred payment 1-90 days 10,404 - 379 (10,727 ) 56 56 Deferred payment 91-179 days - - - - - - Deferred payment 180 days 3,509 - (62 ) (3,447 ) - - Total $ 46,038 $ - $ 5,581 $ (19,249 ) $ 32,370 $ 7,105 Commercial Loan Deferral Expirations Update 3/31/21 Balance April $ 25,320 May 7,050 June - July - August - September - Total $ 32,370 Note: 2020 results include two months of operations from UCFC compared to three for comparable periods in 2021. (1) Represents approximately 92.7% of previously disclosed first quarter 2021 scheduled expirations. Premier Financial Corp. Yield Analysis Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 5,629,715 $ 57,579 4.09 % $ 4,317,857 $ 51,485 4.80 % Securities 823,986 3,905 1.90 % 449,744 2,943 2.69 % Interest Bearing Deposits 145,658 66 0.18 % 68,980 230 1.34 % FHLB stock 11,984 59 1.97 % 25,951 115 1.78 % Total interest-earning assets 6,611,343 61,609 3.73 % 4,862,532 54,773 4.54 % Non-interest-earning assets 727,543 495,066 Total assets $ 7,338,886 $ 5,357,598 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 4,546,272 $ 4,164 0.37 % $ 3,343,833 $ 7,771 0.93 % FHLB advances and other - - 0.00 % 209,508 1,006 1.93 % Subordinated debentures 84,868 695 3.28 % 36,083 273 3.04 % Notes payable - - - 2,359 9 1.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,631,140 4,859 0.42 % 3,591,783 9,059 1.01 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,644,020 - - 896,220 - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 6,275,160 4,859 0.31 % 4,488,003 9,059 0.81 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 91,073 82,758 Total liabilities 6,366,233 4,570,761 Stockholders' equity 972,653 786,837 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,338,886 $ 5,357,598 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 56,750 3.31 % $ 45,714 3.53 % Net interest margin (4) 3.43 % 3.78 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 143 % 135 % Note: 2020 results include two months of operations from UCFC compared to three for comparable periods in 2021. (1) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Annualized. (3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 61,609 $ 61,067 $ 60,418 $ 62,705 $ 54,773 Interest expense 4,859 5,849 6,888 8,145 9,059 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 56,750 55,218 53,530 54,560 45,714 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,963 ) (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 45,244 Core provision (benefit) for credit losses (3) (6,963 ) (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 19,295 Investment securities gains (losses) 2,126 76 1,480 (2 ) - Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 24,149 18,594 23,520 23,017 13,999 Non-interest expense 38,803 41,313 43,563 37,984 42,310 Core non-interest expense (3) 38,803 39,123 38,445 35,885 30,824 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,952 8,240 6,259 7,303 (5,610 ) Net income (loss) 40,996 30,848 25,655 29,057 (22,482 ) Core net income (3) 40,996 32,577 28,587 30,715 7,470 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 237 251 259 256 251 At Period End Total assets $ 7,530,462 $ 7,211,734 $ 6,974,953 $ 7,013,811 $ 6,538,942 Earning assets 6,852,357 6,546,299 6,340,132 6,345,655 5,889,186 Loans 5,459,683 5,491,240 5,470,548 5,457,238 5,113,917 Allowance for loan losses 74,754 82,079 88,917 88,555 85,859 Deposits 6,351,919 6,047,841 5,795,757 5,759,843 4,994,148 Stockholders’ equity 998,186 982,276 959,025 940,968 916,843 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.26 % 13.62 % 13.75 % 13.42 % 14.02 % Goodwill 317,948 317,948 317,948 317,948 317,520 Average Balances Total assets $ 7,338,886 $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 Earning assets 6,611,343 6,363,306 6,211,267 6,247,037 4,862,532 Loans 5,629,715 5,609,116 5,555,621 5,389,805 4,317,857 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 6,275,160 6,044,049 5,901,652 5,963,127 4,488,003 Deposits 6,190,292 5,956,550 5,738,006 5,490,986 4,240,053 Stockholders’ equity 972,653 946,223 927,506 932,793 786,837 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.25 % 13.35 % 13.37 % 13.31 % 14.70 % Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss): Basic $ 1.10 $ 0.83 $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ (0.71 ) Diluted 1.10 0.82 0.69 0.78 (0.71 ) Core diluted (3) 1.10 0.87 0.77 0.82 0.24 Dividends Paid 0.24 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 Market Value: High $ 35.90 $ 23.49 $ 21.24 $ 20.11 $ 32.05 Low 22.23 14.90 14.74 12.95 10.98 Close 33.26 23.00 15.58 17.67 14.74 Common Book Value 26.78 26.34 25.71 25.23 24.58 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 37,275 37,291 37,297 37,296 37,288 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 3.43 % 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.51 % 3.78 % Return on average assets 2.27 % 1.73 % 1.49 % 1.67 % -1.69 % Core return on average assets (3) 2.27 % 1.83 % 1.64 % 1.76 % 0.56 % Return on average equity 17.09 % 12.97 % 11.12 % 12.53 % -11.48 % Core return on average equity (3) 17.09 % 13.70 % 12.26 % 13.24 % 3.82 % Return on average tangible equity 26.60 % 20.37 % 17.71 % 20.13 % -17.45 % Core return on average tangible equity (3) 26.60 % 21.51 % 19.73 % 21.28 % 5.80 % Efficiency ratio (2) 47.96 % 55.97 % 56.54 % 48.96 % 70.86 % Core efficiency ratio (3) 47.96 % 53.00 % 49.90 % 46.26 % 51.62 % Effective tax rate 19.53 % 21.08 % 19.61 % 20.09 % 19.97 % Common dividend payout ratio (core) 21.82 % 25.29 % 28.57 % 26.83 % 91.67 % Note: 2020 results include two months of operations from UCFC compared to three for comparable periods in 2021. (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. (3) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations. Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 Loan Portfolio Composition One to four family residential real estate $ 1,168,559 $ 1,201,051 $ 1,194,940 $ 1,226,106 $ 1,265,901 Construction 749,190 667,649 580,060 509,548 521,442 Commercial real estate 2,402,067 2,383,001 2,328,944 2,266,189 2,200,266 Commercial 1,172,910 1,202,353 1,263,565 1,244,549 897,865 Consumer finance 117,539 120,729 128,995 146,139 137,679 Home equity and improvement 257,764 272,701 281,010 290,459 301,146 Total loans 5,868,029 5,847,484 5,777,514 5,682,990 5,324,299 Less: Undisbursed loan funds 405,983 355,065 300,174 221,137 206,236 Deferred loan origination fees 2,363 1,179 6,792 4,615 4,146 Allowance for credit losses - loans 74,754 82,079 88,917 88,555 85,859 Net Loans $ 5,384,929 $ 5,409,161 $ 5,381,631 $ 5,368,683 $ 5,028,058 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning allowance $ 82,079 $ 88,917 $ 88,555 $ 85,859 $ 31,243 CECL adoption - - - - 2,354 Acquisition related allowance/provision (non PCD) - - - - 25,949 Acquisition related allowance/goodwill (PCD) - - - - 7,698 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans (7,514 ) (6,158 ) 3,658 1,868 17,837 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 189 (680 ) (3,296 ) 828 778 Ending allowance $ 74,754 $ 82,079 $ 88,917 $ 88,555 $ 85,859 Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 49,298 $ 51,983 $ 48,360 $ 39,470 $ 32,692 Real estate owned (REO) 53 343 521 573 548 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 49,351 $ 52,025 $ 48,881 $ 40,043 $ 33,240 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (189 ) 680 3,296 (828 ) (778 ) Restructured loans, accruing (3) 6,068 7,173 8,499 7,916 7,474 Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans 1.37 % 1.49 % 1.63 % 1.62 % 1.68 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets 151.47 % 156.86 % 182.05 % 221.15 % 259.07 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 151.64 % 157.90 % 184.01 % 224.36 % 263.43 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 0.90 % 0.95 % 0.89 % 0.73 % 0.65 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.66 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.57 % 0.51 % Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) -0.01 % 0.05 % 0.24 % -0.06 % -0.07 % Deposit Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,728,895 $ 1,597,262 $ 1,436,807 $ 1,454,842 $ 1,041,315 Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market 2,806,271 2,627,669 2,511,263 2,361,486 2,052,935 Savings deposits 761,899 700,480 674,354 671,650 623,331 Retail time deposits less than $250,000 842,624 912,006 975,658 1,078,758 1,091,003 Retail time deposits greater than $250,000 212,230 210,424 197,675 193,107 185,564 Total deposits $ 6,351,919 $ 6,047,841 $ 5,795,757 $ 5,759,843 $ 4,994,148 (1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof. (3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans. Premier Financial Corp. Loan Delinquency Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current 30 to 89 days past due % of Total Non Accrual Loans % of Total March 31, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,168,559 $ 1,150,194 $ 5,622 0.5 % $ 12,743 1.1 % Construction 749,190 748,362 584 0.1 % 244 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,402,067 2,379,138 222 0.0 % 22,707 0.9 % Commercial 1,172,910 1,164,587 298 0.0 % 8,025 0.7 % Consumer finance 117,539 114,214 1,424 1.2 % 1,901 1.6 % Home equity and improvement 257,764 252,732 1,354 0.5 % 3,678 1.4 % Total loans $ 5,868,029 $ 5,809,227 $ 9,504 0.2 % $ 49,298 0.8 % December 31, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,201,051 $ 1,178,876 $ 8,318 0.7 % $ 13,857 1.2 % Construction 667,649 664,248 2,294 0.3 % 1,107 0.2 % Commercial real estate 2,383,001 2,359,299 993 0.0 % 22,709 1.0 % Commercial 1,202,353 1,192,949 9 0.0 % 9,395 0.8 % Consumer finance 120,729 116,632 2,248 1.9 % 1,849 1.5 % Home equity and improvement 272,701 265,023 4,612 1.7 % 3,066 1.1 % Total loans $ 5,847,484 $ 5,777,027 $ 18,474 0.3 % $ 51,983 0.9 % March 31, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,265,901 $ 1,253,304 $ 5,890 0.5 % $ 6,707 0.5 % Construction 521,442 521,442 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,200,266 2,180,660 220 0.0 % 19,386 0.9 % Commercial 897,865 893,605 299 0.0 % 3,961 0.4 % Consumer finance 137,679 135,727 712 0.5 % 1,240 0.9 % Home equity and improvement 301,146 296,330 3,517 1.2 % 1,299 0.4 % Total loans $ 5,324,299 $ 5,281,068 $ 10,638 0.2 % $ 32,593 0.6 % Loan Risk Ratings Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Pass Rated Special Mention % of Total Classified % of Total March 31, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,154,141 $ 1,145,356 $ 1,173 0.1 % $ 7,612 0.7 % Construction 749,190 727,821 21,126 2.8 % 243 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,380,688 2,216,699 115,758 4.9 % 48,231 2.0 % Commercial 1,156,948 1,108,381 25,400 2.2 % 23,167 2.0 % Consumer finance 116,723 115,044 - 0.0 % 1,679 1.4 % Home equity and improvement 253,049 250,944 - 0.0 % 2,105 0.8 % PCD loans 57,290 23,956 1,748 3.1 % 31,586 55.1 % Total loans $ 5,868,029 $ 5,588,201 $ 165,205 2.8 % $ 114,623 2.0 % December 31, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,186,262 $ 1,183,104 $ 796 0.1 % $ 2,362 0.2 % Construction 667,649 647,906 19,743 3.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,359,713 2,202,167 111,213 4.7 % 46,333 2.0 % Commercial 1,174,545 1,143,715 23,713 2.0 % 7,117 0.6 % Consumer finance 119,841 119,736 - 0.0 % 105 0.1 % Home equity and improvement 268,311 267,872 - 0.0 % 439 0.2 % PCD loans 71,163 33,311 3,832 5.4 % 34,020 47.8 % Total loans $ 5,847,484 $ 5,597,811 $ 159,297 2.7 % $ 90,376 1.5 % March 31, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,248,250 $ 1,244,175 $ 390 0.0 % $ 3,685 0.3 % Construction 520,408 520,408 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,163,196 2,107,879 28,045 1.3 % 27,272 1.3 % Commercial 871,944 839,893 20,477 2.3 % 11,574 1.3 % Consumer finance 136,426 136,382 - 0.0 % 44 0.0 % Home equity and improvement 294,878 294,556 - 0.0 % 322 0.1 % PCD loans 89,197 27,851 21,151 23.7 % 40,195 45.1 % Total loans $ 5,324,299 $ 5,143,293 $ 70,063 1.3 % $ 83,092 1.6 % Premier Financial Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share and ratio data) 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) $ - $ 2,190 $ 3,711 $ 2,099 $ 11,486 Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related charges - 460 779 441 2,034 Acquisition related charges (after-tax) $ - $ 1,730 $ 2,932 $ 1,658 $ 9,452 Total non-interest expenses $ 38,803 $ 41,313 $ 43,563 $ 37,984 $ 42,310 Less: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) - 2,190 3,711 2,099 11,486 Less: FHLB prepayment charges(1) - - 1,407 - - Core non-interest expenses $ 38,803 $ 39,123 $ 38,445 $ 35,885 $ 30,824 Acquisition related provision (pre-tax) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 25,949 Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related provision - - - - 5,449 Acquisition related provision (after-tax) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 20,500 Provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (6,963 ) $ (6,764 ) $ 2,794 $ 2,975 $ 45,244 Less: Acquisition related provision (pre-tax) - - - - 25,949 Core provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (6,963 ) $ (6,764 ) $ 2,794 $ 2,975 $ 19,295 Non-interest income $ 26,275 $ 18,669 $ 25,000 $ 23,015 $ 13,999 Less: Securities gains (losses) 2,126 76 1,480 (2 ) - Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) $ 24,149 $ 18,593 $ 23,520 $ 23,017 $ 13,999 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 56,750 $ 55,218 $ 53,530 $ 54,560 $ 45,714 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 24,149 18,593 23,520 23,017 13,999 Total revenues 80,899 73,811 77,050 77,577 59,713 Core non-interest expenses $ 38,803 $ 39,123 $ 38,445 $ 35,885 $ 30,824 Core efficiency ratio 47.96 % 53.00 % 49.90 % 46.26 % 51.62 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ 50,948 $ 39,087 $ 31,914 $ 36,360 $ (28,092 ) Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,963 ) (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 45,244 Pre-tax pre-provision income 43,985 32,323 34,708 39,335 17,152 Add: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) - 2,190 3,711 2,099 11,486 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 43,985 $ 34,513 $ 38,419 $ 41,434 $ 28,638 Average total assets $ 7,338,886 $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 Core pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 2.43 % 1.94 % 2.20 % 2.38 % 2.15 % Net income (loss) $ 40,996 $ 30,847 $ 25,655 $ 29,057 $ (22,482 ) Add: Acquisition related provision (after-tax) - - - - 20,500 Add: Acquisition related charges (after-tax) - 1,730 2,932 1,658 9,452 Core net income $ 40,996 $ 32,577 $ 28,587 $ 30,715 $ 7,470 Diluted shares - Reported 37,357 37,350 37,334 37,324 31,666 Add: Dilutive shares for core net income - - - - 121 Diluted shares - Core 37,357 37,350 37,334 37,324 31,787 Core diluted EPS $ 1.10 $ 0.87 $ 0.77 $ 0.82 $ 0.24 Average total assets $ 7,338,886 $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 $ 5,357,598 Core return on average assets 2.27 % 1.83 % 1.64 % 1.76 % 0.56 % Average total equity $ 972,653 $ 946,223 $ 927,506 $ 932,793 $ 786,837 Core return on average equity 17.09 % 13.70 % 12.26 % 13.24 % 3.82 % Average total tangible equity $ 624,996 $ 602,495 $ 576,457 $ 580,449 $ 518,253 Core return on average tangible equity 26.60 % 21.51 % 19.73 % 21.28 % 5.80 % Note: 2020 results include two months of operations from UCFC compared to three for comparable periods in 2021. (1) Represents prepayment penalties on FHLB early extinguishments funded by gains on securities sales that are excluded from revenues for efficiency ratio calculation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006100/en/

