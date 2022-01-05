Log in
Premier Financial Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings on January 25 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 26

01/05/2022 | 02:41pm EST
Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) announced today that it intends to report fourth quarter and year-end results on Tuesday, January 25, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.PremierFinCorp.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Premier Financial Corp. will host a conference call at which Executive Management will discuss fourth quarter and year-end results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-844-200-6205.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/417140500.

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.PremierFinCorp.com for one year. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Premier Financial Corp. at 330-742-9857.

About Premier Financial Corp.

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 75 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank) and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at PremierFinCorp.com.


