Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Financial Corp. : to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 20 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:PFC) announced today that it intends to report third quarter results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.PremierFinCorp.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Premier Financial Corp. will host a conference call at which Donald P. Hileman, CEO, Gary M. Small, President and Paul D. Nungester, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the third quarter results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pfc201021.html

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.PremierFinCorp.com until 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Premier Financial Corp. Investor Relations at 419-782-5104.

About Premier Financial Corp.
Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at PremierFinCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:40pROSS STORES, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pBTV NEW LISTING ALERT VIDEO : Kuya Silver Corp. Begins Trading on the CSE
NE
04:40pCITIGROUP : Citi Issues Statement in Response to Consent Orders From Regulators
BU
04:39pGCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pMOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pU.S. explores restrictions on Ant Group, Tencent payment platforms - Bloomberg News
RE
04:37pFACEBOOK : Warburg Pincus invests $100 mln in Brazil startup Take Blip
RE
04:37pMASTECH DIGITAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:37pLONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pCRYPTOSTAR CORP : . Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Amendment of Agreement with Tandem Innovation Group
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Seabourn Announces Voyage Cancellations For Three Ships

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group