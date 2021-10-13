Log in
Premier Financial Corp. : to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 28 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 29

10/13/2021 | 10:04am EDT
Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) announced today that it intends to report third quarter results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.PremierFinCorp.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021, Premier Financial Corp. will host a conference call at which Executive Management will discuss the third quarter results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pfc211029.html

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.PremierFinCorp.com for one year. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Premier Financial Corp. Investor Relations at 419-782-5104.

About Premier Financial Corp.

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 75 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank) and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at PremierFinCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
