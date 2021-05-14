Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier High Schools Expand Career Options & Enrollment for Students in 2021-22

05/14/2021 | 05:21pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lewisville TX, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recent reports of lagging job growth and increasing employer demand for qualified tradespeople in the United States, Premier High Schools and parent company ResponsiveEd® recently announced the addition of 14 Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs as open enrollment begins on 42 tuition-free Premier High School campuses. CTE programs were selected and developed to meet the workforce needs of communities in Texas and Arkansas. Common career pathways include healthcare, welding, drone pilot, electrical technology, and many more. Students receive instruction through industry partnerships, hands-on skills training, and career-specific coursework to earn industry-based certifications and college credit. 

“This announcement underscores our commitment to helping students achieve their goals after high school,” says Premier High School Superintendent Dina Acevedo. “Now is the time for students to enroll and gain the skills and experience they need to pursue a meaningful career, seek higher education, or enlist in the military. ”

For information about a specific Premier High School location, the program, or to enroll, students and families are encouraged to call 844-860-9090 to speak with an enrollment specialist or visit premierhighschools.com

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit public charter school operator headquartered in Lewisville, TX that operates more than 75 schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. For more visit ResponsiveEd.com.  

Premier High Schools offer a mastery-based program with flexible schedules, where students can recover credits, earn a diploma and prepare for a meaningful career, military service, or continuing education. Visit premierhighschools.com for more information.

Stay Connected:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/responsiveed
Twitter: www.twitter.com/responsiveed
Instagram: www.instagram.com/responsiveeducation

Attachment 


Jake Kurz
Director of Communications
2148972917
jkurz@responsiveed.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pBEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Exempted connected transaction acquisition of additional 20.21% equity interest in beijing enterprises wind power generation company limited*
PU
12:37pSANDMARTIN INTERNATIONAL  : Proxy form for special general meeting to be held on 9 june 2021
PU
12:37pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS  : is the Triad's No. 1 Best Place to Work for a Third Consecutive Year
PU
12:37pAEGION CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:36pSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
12:36pNEPT FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action - NEPT
PR
12:35pWUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN  : (1) proposed re-election of retiring directors (2) proposed election of new director (3) connected transaction involving grant of restricted shares to connected persons pursuant to specific mandate (4) proposed grant of general mandates to issue shares and to repurchase shares and (5) notice of annual general meeting
PU
12:35pHYGEIA HEALTHCARE  : Major transaction in relation to the acquisition of entire equity interest in etern group ltd.
PU
12:35pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY  : Reply slip- class meeting of the holders of h shares
PU
12:34pBIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT  : MANAGEMENT'S (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks extends recovery; dollar, bond yields dip
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS