Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/02/2021 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the “Company”)

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) and Persons Closely Associated (“PCAs”)

This notification is made under article 19.1 and in accordance with article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name(s) Melville Trimble
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive director
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
b) LEI 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price
£1.65		 Volume
49
d) Currency GBP
e) Aggregated information £80.70
f) Date of the transaction 2021-07-02
g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited – Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:44aОдржана 39. сесија на Клубот на истражувачите
PU
06:44aCLIPPER LOGISTICS  : Shortlisted for Medilink Healthcare Business Awards 2021
PU
06:43aORKLA ASA  : - Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
06:43aEliteProspects premium service surpasses 10 000 subscribers
AQ
06:43aAMA  : Segment Realignment and Senior Leadership Appointments
AQ
06:43aITOCHU  : Shell and itochu join forces to deliver digitalisaton and decarbonisaton pathways for itcohu's mining operations
AQ
06:43aCAPRICORN METALS  : Karlawinda gold project first gold pour
AQ
06:43aMARMOTA LIMITED  : - Aurora Tank Gold Update
AQ
06:43aPERPETUA RESOURCES  : U.s. forest service advances perpetua resources proposed action, eliminating alternatives, with schedule update for targeted nepa completion
AQ
06:43aLAREDO PETROLEUM  : Announces Closing of Acquisition of Sabalo Energy Assets and Divestiture of Proved Developed Producing Reserves Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"