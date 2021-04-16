16 April 2021

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 50,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "New Shares") on 15 April 2021. The New Shares, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares, were issued for cash at a price of 180p per ordinary share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 18,188,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 18,188,480.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited – Investment Manager

01483 30 60 90

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer – Broker

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)