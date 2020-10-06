Premier Oil agrees to merge with Chrysaor, pay off creditors

The deal will fold one of the world's oldest independent producers into a private equity backed group as the sector faces declines in both demand and market appetite for oil stocks.

Chrysaor's largest shareholder, Harbour Energy, is expected to own just over 39% of the merged company, which will stay listed on the London Stock Exchange, although the deal still needs approval by regulators and Premier's creditors and shareholders.

Premier, which traces its history back to the 1930s, underwent debt restructuring in 2017 after the last oil price collapse. It currently has net debt of $1.9 billion and a market capitalisation of $182 million.

"The (Premier) Board intends to recommend unanimously this transaction to shareholders as being in the best interests of shareholders and the company," said Roy Franklin, chairman of Premier.

Chrysaor, backed by private equity firms Harbour and EIG, has become a major North Sea producer by buying up British fields from Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips, spending about $5.7 billion since 2017.

It produces around 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), and combined with Premier's output of around 70,000 boe/d would become be the biggest oil and gas producer in the British North Sea, topping BP.

Premier also brings a 25% stake in Mexico's Zama shallow water offshore project.

The new firm will also be able to use tax allowances from past losses Premier has accrued.

It will be run by Linda Cook, currently CEO of Harbour, while current Chrysaor chief Phil Kirk will be president and chief of its European business.

Tuesday's announcement made no mention of a future role for Premier CEO Tony Durrant.

