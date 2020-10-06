Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Oil agrees to merge with Chrysaor, pay off creditors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:07am EDT

(Reuters) - Premier Oil and private equity backed Chrysaor will merge in a reverse takeover which will see Premier's creditors being paid $1.23 billion in cash and its shareholders with an expected 5.45% of the combined group, the firms said on Tuesday.

The deal will fold one of the world's oldest independent producers into a private equity backed group as the sector faces declines in both demand and market appetite for oil stocks.

Chrysaor's largest shareholder, Harbour Energy, is expected to own just over 39% of the merged company, which will stay listed on the London Stock Exchange, although the deal still needs approval by regulators and Premier's creditors and shareholders.

Premier, which traces its history back to the 1930s, underwent debt restructuring in 2017 after the last oil price collapse. It currently has net debt of $1.9 billion and a market capitalisation of $182 million.

"The (Premier) Board intends to recommend unanimously this transaction to shareholders as being in the best interests of shareholders and the company," said Roy Franklin, chairman of Premier.

Chrysaor, backed by private equity firms Harbour and EIG, has become a major North Sea producer by buying up British fields from Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips, spending about $5.7 billion since 2017.

It produces around 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), and combined with Premier's output of around 70,000 boe/d would become be the biggest oil and gas producer in the British North Sea, topping BP.

Premier also brings a 25% stake in Mexico's Zama shallow water offshore project.

The new firm will also be able to use tax allowances from past losses Premier has accrued.

It will be run by Linda Cook, currently CEO of Harbour, while current Chrysaor chief Phil Kirk will be president and chief of its European business.

Tuesday's announcement made no mention of a future role for Premier CEO Tony Durrant.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.37% 218.65 Delayed Quote.-53.82%
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) 0.00% 0.184 End-of-day quote.-25.98%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 3.66% 34.28 Delayed Quote.-47.29%
JOHN WOOD GROUP 1.35% 218.7 Delayed Quote.-46.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 41.42 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.56% 9162 Delayed Quote.18.92%
PREMIER OIL PLC 13.50% 17.2407 Delayed Quote.-84.53%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.01% 10.798 Delayed Quote.-59.10%
WTI 0.34% 39.34 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:35aANDD SALM : Bjarne Martinsen, New CFO of Andfjord Salmon™
PU
03:35aANDFJORD SALMON™ : Helge Krøgenes becomes Chief Commercial Officer
PU
03:35aMoney Market Operations as on October 05, 2020
PU
03:35aGOOCH & HOUSEGO : 6 Oct 20 – Full Year FY20Trading Update
PU
03:35aGAM : appoints Rob Bailey as Head of UK Wholesale Distribution
PU
03:35aCYTOTOOLS : secures financing of the phase III study and appoints Chief Financial Officer
EQ
03:35aK+S : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:34aPuma shares dip as Kering sells 5.9% stake
RE
03:33aCOVESTRO : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03:32aCANCOM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE : AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 05 October 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group