Premier of Government of People Republic : 2021/02/13Premier congratulates Italy's new PM

Premier Li Keqiang called Mario Draghi on Feb 13, congratulating him on being appointed Italy's new prime minister.

Premier Li said Italy is China's important partner in the European Union. Since last year, the two countries have been fighting against the COVID-19 epidemic jointly with close, high-level exchanges and an effective government-to-government cooperative mechanism.

He is willing to deepen the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership with Prime Minister Mario Draghi and create more benefits for the two peoples, Premier Li said.

China will support Italy as the G20 presidency country, and work with Italy to promote global cooperation against the epidemic, as well as for economic recovery.