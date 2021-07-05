Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution
07/05/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021 in the following amounts per share:
Share Class
Ticker
Amount Per Share
Class A Shares Preferred Shares
PIC.A PIC.PR.A
$0.20319 $0.215625
To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.
