Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

07/05/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021 in the following amounts per share:

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A Shares
Preferred Shares
PIC.A
PIC.PR.A
$0.20319
$0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOStrathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9




Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
