Premium customisation in OSAGO: new opportunities

10/21/2021 | 10:14am EDT
The expansion of the range of basic insurance premiums both downwards and upwards will be as follows: by 10% for individuals' cars; by 4.9% for public transport (regular passenger buses, trolleybuses and trams); and by 30% for other vehicles, including taxis.

Considering the results of the analysis carried out by the Bank of Russia, the coefficients depending on a driver's age and driving experience and the bonus malus coefficients are planned to be revised. As a result, an additional discount will equal up to 8% for adult and experienced drivers and up to 8% more for careful and accident-free drivers. Young inexperienced and careless drivers will pay more. Furthermore, regional coefficients will be readjusted as well.

Insurers have been applying customised premiums since September 2020. Over the year after the premium range was expanded by 10% both downwards and upwards, the average insurance premium for individuals' cars lowered by 0.47% compared to August 2020. Moreover, there was a nearly twofold increase (to 36%) in the portion of drivers who saved over 10% when they extended their OSAGO agreements.

Preview photo: Gubin Yury / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
