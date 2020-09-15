Preparing Meat: The Chemistry Behind Marination

Whether you are choosing a marinade at the grocery store or creating your own, you will likely base your decision on which flavor is most appealing. What you may not realize, though, is that marinades are more than just flavor enhancers.
Watch our video to learn about the benefits of marination.
Different types of meat require different soak times for optimal flavor. For example, beef and lamb should be marinated for longer whereas seafood and skinless chicken require a shorter time. The following are helpful guidelines.
Seafood: 15 to 30 minutes, no longer than one hour
Boneless chicken breasts: Approximately two hours
Pork loin: Four hours
Lamb: Four to eight hours
Beef: 24 hours or more
