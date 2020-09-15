Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

Preparing Meat: The Chemistry Behind Marination

09/15/2020

Whether you are choosing a marinade at the grocery store or creating your own, you will likely base your decision on which flavor is most appealing. What you may not realize, though, is that marinades are more than just flavor enhancers.

Watch our video to learn about the benefits of marination.

Different types of meat require different soak times for optimal flavor. For example, beef and lamb should be marinated for longer whereas seafood and skinless chicken require a shorter time. The following are helpful guidelines.

  • Seafood: 15 to 30 minutes, no longer than one hour
  • Boneless chicken breasts: Approximately two hours
  • Pork loin: Four hours
  • Lamb: Four to eight hours
  • Beef: 24 hours or more

Disclaimer

IFT - Institute of Food Technologists published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 21:59:04 UTC
