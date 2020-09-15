Preparing Meat: The Chemistry Behind Marination

Whether you are choosing a marinade at the grocery store or creating your own, you will likely base your decision on which flavor is most appealing. What you may not realize, though, is that marinades are more than just flavor enhancers.

Watch our video to learn about the benefits of marination.

Different types of meat require different soak times for optimal flavor. For example, beef and lamb should be marinated for longer whereas seafood and skinless chicken require a shorter time. The following are helpful guidelines.

Seafood: 15 to 30 minutes, no longer than one hour

15 to 30 minutes, no longer than one hour Boneless chicken breasts: Approximately two hours

Approximately two hours Pork loin: Four hours

Four hours Lamb: Four to eight hours

Four to eight hours Beef: 24 hours or more