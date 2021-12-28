Prepregnancy Body Mass Index and Infant Outcomes by Race and Hispanic Origin: United States, 2020pdf icon

2 National Vital Statistics Reports, Vol. 70, No. 16, December 28, 2021

and Hispanic-origin groups. Finally, it describes the association between prepregnancy BMI and infant outcomes by race and Hispanic origin.

Methods

The data for this analysis are from the National Vital Statistics System 2020 birth file. Birth certificate data are based on 100% of births registered in the 50 states and the District of Columbia (13).

BMI is moderately correlated with direct measures of body fat and is based on weight and height and calculated as kg / m2 [(lb / in2) ∙ 703]. BMI values under 18.5 are classified as underweight; those from 18.5 to 24.9 are classified as normal or healthy weight; values from 25.0 to 29.9 are classified as overweight; and values of 30.0 and over are classified as obesity (14). Within the obesity category, BMI is further divided into three classes. Class I obesity includes BMI values from 30.0 to 34.9, Class II obesity includes values from 35.0 to 39.9, and Class III obesity includes BMI values of 40.0 and over (15). Prepregnancy BMI is calculated from maternal height and prepregnancy weight immediately before pregnancy as reported by the mother. Mother's weight immediately before pregnancy was reported by the mother via the question, "What was your prepregnancy weight, that is, your weight immediately before you became pregnant with this child?" Mother's height also was reported by the mother via the question, "What is your height?" The analyses are based on the birth records with complete BMI data (N = 3,543.239).

Results for the three largest race and Hispanic-origin groups were reported separately. Race and Hispanic origin of the mother are reported separately on the birth certificate. This report presents data on race and Hispanic origin based on the 1997 Office of Management and Budget standards (13), which allow for the reporting of a minimum of five race categories either alone (single race) or in combination (more than one race or multiple races). Single-race categories are reported.

Three infant outcomes were examined: preterm birth, low birthweight, and NICU admission. The preterm birth rate is the percentage of births delivered at less than 37 completed weeks of gestation based on the obstetric estimate of gestation. The low birthweight rate is the percentage of infants born at less than 2,500 grams (5 pounds, 8 ounces). The NICU rate is the percentage of infants admitted to a facility or unit staffed and equipped to provide continuous mechanical ventilatory support for a newborn for any amount of time.

The distribution of BMI categories for each race and Hispanic-origin group were calculated to provide context for the interpretation of the race-specific patterns. To assess outcome patterns, statistical differences between each BMI category and class were tested. The category with the lowest value was used as the anchor for Cochran-Armitage tests for trends, a modified chi-square test. In addition, differences in outcomes between each of the three obesity classes were tested. All differences noted in the text are statistically significant.