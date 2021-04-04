Invitation for Prequalification (IFP)

Nepal Rastra Bank

Date: 04-APR-2021

Name of Project: Prequalification of Bidders for Designing, Printing, Supply and Delivery of Nepalese Banknotes

IFP No: NRB/BANKNOTE/PQ/02/077/78

Deadlines for Application: 20-MAY-2021

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the central bank of Nepal, has allocated funds from its own resources and intends to apply towards the cost of the designing, printing, supply and delivery of Nepalese banknotes, and it intends to apply part of the proceeds of this fund for payments under the contracts for Designing, Printing, Supply and Delivery of Nepalese Banknotes.

Nepal Rastra Bank intends to prequalify firms for two years or one complete cycle of Designing, Printing, Supply and Delivery of Nepalese Banknotes of each denomination in circulation. It is expected that invitations to bid will be made as indicated in ITA 29.1.

Prequalification will be conducted following the criteria contained in the prequalification documents and is open to applicants from all countries.

Interested eligible applicants may obtain further information and inspect the prequalification document at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank (address below) within office hours. A complete set of prequalification document in English may be purchased by interested applicants on or before 20-MAY-2021 upon the submission of a written application to the office as addressed below and upon payment of a non-refundable fee with the following details

Name of the Bank: Nepal Rastra Bank

Name of the Office: Banking Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu

Account Name: Currency Management Department

Account Number: 1309901/011-000-524

Cost of Prequalification Document: NPR 15,000 or USD 130 or Euro 110 or GBP 100.

SWIFT Code: NRBLNPKA (The SWIFT message is also required to specify the Account Number: 1309901/011-000-524)

Interested Applicants shall submit the Application to the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Currency Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal on or before 12:00 Noon, Nepal Standard Time, on 20-MAY-2021 (46th day of IFP publication).

Applications shall be opened in the presence of Applicants who choose to attend at 13:00 PM, Nepal Standard Time on 20-MAY-2021 (46th day of IFP publication) at the office of Nepal Rastra Bank, Currency Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal. However, NRB reserves the right to open the applications in the absence of applicants.

If the last date of purchasing, submission and opening falls on a Nepalese public holiday, the next consecutive working day shall be applicable for both purchase and submission.

If the blacklisted (as per Public Procurement Act) firm, institution or company including its directors or any investors has opened or operated a new firm, company, or institution; such person, firm, institution, or company shall not be eligible to submit the application.

Pre-submission meeting shall be held at Nepal Rastra Bank, Currency Management Department, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal, at 11:00 AM, Nepal Standard Time on 02-MAY-2021. If the aforementioned date is a Nepalese public holiday, it shall be held on the next consecutive working day.

Application form shall be duly filled up and each page should be signed by the authorized person with the company's seal affixed.

Information submitted by the Applicants shall be treated as confidential and the application shall not be returned.

Name of prequalified Applicant shall be made public and informed.