Prescription Pet Medications Now Available in Georgia Publix Pharmacies

10/08/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Publix Pharmacy is now filling pet medication prescriptions at all Georgia locations.

Available medication categories include

  • allergies
  • antibiotics
  • arthritis and anti-inflammatory
  • bronchitis
  • dry eye
  • ear (antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and antifungal)
  • endocrine (Addison’s disease, Cushing’s syndrome, diabetes and hypothyroidism)
  • heart failure
  • heartworm, flea and tick
  • motion sickness and
  • seizures.

Publix Pharmacy began filling prescription pet medications at all Florida pharmacies in July.

Prescriptions — except those requiring refrigeration — are available for home delivery through ScriptDrop if within a 5-mile radius of a Publix Pharmacy for a $5 fee. Pet medications are not covered by insurance.

Customers wishing to transfer their pet prescriptions should call their nearest Publix Pharmacy or visit publix.com/petmeds. Prescription transfers cannot be initiated through the ScriptDrop delivery service.

For the complete list of available pet medications, please visit publix.com/petmeds.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,252 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
