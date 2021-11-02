Presentation by OGA's Chief Executive, Dr Andy Samuel

The Oil and Gas Authority's Chief Executive, Dr Andy Samuel, presented at Reuters Events' Future of Oil & Gas 2021 virtual event on 26-27 October 2021. The conference brought together executives from across the entire upstream ecosystem to tackle the ultimate challenge: How do we meet growing global energy demand and simultaneously reduce carbon emissions in the hope for a more sustainable future?
Dr Samuel's presentation - The Future of the UK Continental Shelf : Powering the UK through the energy transition - can be viewed here
