Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Presentation by OGA's Chief Executive, Dr Andy Samuel

11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Oil and Gas Authority's Chief Executive, Dr Andy Samuel, presented at Reuters Events' Future of Oil & Gas 2021 virtual event on 26-27 October 2021. The conference brought together executives from across the entire upstream ecosystem to tackle the ultimate challenge: How do we meet growing global energy demand and simultaneously reduce carbon emissions in the hope for a more sustainable future?

Dr Samuel's presentation - The Future of the UK Continental Shelf : Powering the UK through the energy transition - can be viewed here

Keep me informed
Share:

Disclaimer

Oil and Gas Authority published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:47aMIMECAST LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:47aNexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 11.4%
PR
07:46aLGI HOMES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:46aFilament Health Announces FDA Authorization of Clinical Trial with First-Ever Direct Psilocin Administration and First-Ever Psychedelic Botanical Drug Candidates
AQ
07:46aCalAmp to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
07:46aNexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
PR
07:46aEquifax Accelerates Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities
PR
07:46aMotoclub To Release Wave 2 Barrett-Jackson Collector Packs
GL
07:46aMotoclub To Release Wave 2 Barrett-Jackson Collector Packs
GL
07:45aADTRAN INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
3China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
4Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
5Interim report, January – September 2021

HOT NEWS