Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Presentation event of the G20 TechSprint 2021 on sustainable finance

05/06/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Under the Italian G20 Presidency, Banca d'Italia and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub have launched the international G20 TechSprint 2021 competition to highlight the potential of new technologies to resolve some of the most pressing challenges in green and sustainable finance. It is designed to attract the international community of innovators, start-up creators, developers, data scientists and designers.

On 7 May at 11.45 (CEST) Banca d'Italia hosts an online event in which the G20 TechSprint 2021 is presented.

Speakers

Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy

Daniele Franco, Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance

Benoît Cœuré, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub

Andrew McCormack, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre

Alessandra Perrazzelli, Deputy Governor, Bank of Italy

Moderator

Angela Barbaro, Head of Communications, Bank of Italy

The event will be streamed live on the Bank's YouTube channel.

Background

The world is facing significant challenges in its efforts to limit and reverse climate change and develop fair, inclusive and sustainable economies within single countries and across borders. Progress in addressing these challenges requires a collective effort, and government policies alone may be not enough. We must call upon the entrepreneurial ingenuity of citizens, scientists, and changemakers. Green and sustainable finance, together with social and governance dimensions (ESG), can contribute to allocating capital to projects that will reduce and reverse the environmental impact of air, land, and water pollution, climate change and loss of biodiversity. The search for innovative technological solutions in the field of finance is in line with the three key priorities, 'People, Planet and Prosperity' of Italy's G20 Presidency.

Banca d'Italia and the BIS Innovation Hub, together with submissions from G20 finance ministries and central banks, have identified three high-priority operational problems:

  1. Data collection, verification, and sharing
  2. Analysis and assessment of transition and physical climate-related risks
  3. Better connecting projects and investors

The total prize money comes to €360,000: each of the three winning teams will receive a cash prize of €50,000, while the 21 shortlisted teams will receive a competition prize of €10,000 regardless of their team's size.

The deadline for application is 31 May 2021. The winning teams will be announced in mid-October.

For more information, please visit www.techsprint2021.it

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pVERITEX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:20pAMPHASTAR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:20pPENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pEQUIFAX  : Kount, An Equifax Company, Announces New Dispute and Chargeback Management Solution, Integrating Major Card Brand Offerings in One Dashboard
PR
05:19pGovernment decided on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aviation – focus on renewable aviation fuels and carbon pricing
PU
05:19pSCENTRE  : 06 May 2021 First Quarter Update
PU
05:19pEU and FAO call for the transformation of agri-food systems
PU
05:19pNEW WORK  : Quarterly Report I/2021
PU
05:19pNBS IPS system in April
PU
05:19pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Allison Kimes Promoted to AVP/HR Operations Officer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
3Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
4Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS