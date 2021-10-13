Presentations on CBO's Budget and Economic Analysis During the Pandemic

October 13, 2021

In a speech today at Brown University, I outlined the Congressional Budget Office's budget and economic analysis during the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic and described some of the challenges involved in analyzing current economic policy. Earlier this week, I spoke about those topics at a meeting with the Board of Trustees of Manufacturers Alliance.

Both presentations focused on CBO'sanalysis of health policy, the macroeconomic effects of the legislative response to the pandemic, and labor market issues arising from the response and recovery. I also discussed the long-term effects of the recovery on economic growth, jobs, wages, productivity, and climate change.

I will address those same topics in a lecture tomorrow at the Foreign Policy Association and at an event next month at Stanford University's Institute for Economic Policy Research.

Later this week, as part of a panel discussion at a J.P. Morgan investor seminar, I will speak about the long-term fiscal issues described in CBO's report The 2021 Long-Term Budget Outlook.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO's Director.