Presidency of Republic of Lebanon : President Aoun signed the decree for extending public mobilization from 1/1/2021 to 31/3/2021.

​This afternoon, Decree No. 7315 that was issued on December 31, 2020, was signed by the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, and the concerned ministers.

The decree provides the extension of the declaration of public mobilization to confront the spread of the Coronavirus from 1/1/2021 to 31/3//2021 inclusive.

The decree also provides the mandatory of wearing masks and requesting the security services to take the necessary measures against violators, as well as requesting the technical committee in charge of following-up on the control of the Coronavirus to complete communication with the concerned authorities, trade unions and associations in order to put them into practice and to adhere to the procedures and measures that contribute to mitigating the spread of the pandemic, provided that the Minister of Interior and Municipalities issues the necessary decision based on the intensity of mixing, the number of mixed people, the possibility of modification and the level of potential risks.

In addition, this decree assigned the Minister of Public Health to communicate with private hospitals in terms of the necessity of cooperation and response to open special premises to treat those infected with the Coronavirus, and it also requested all military and security agencies to strictly suppress violations in a way that leads to the virus not spreading, as well as coordination and cooperation with the civil society and local authorities , and the request to the media to continue its positive awareness-raising and preventive campaigns to the citizen's responsibility to adhere to the prevention measures.

