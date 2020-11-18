Presidency of Republic of Lebanon : The President was briefed about the results of the Defense Minister's visit to Iraq, and was informed on measures in combatting Corona virus, by the Interior Minister.

​President Aoun deliberated the Government situation with MP Pakradounian, and was briefed about Jounieh Municipality activities, on the occasion of the centenary of Greater Lebanon.

Minister Akar: 'Lebanese-Iraqi relations are close'.

Minister Fahmy: 'Compliance rate with the lockdown has reached 85%. Security apparatuses will continue to implement all established procedures'.

President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, met Deputy Prime Minister, and National Defense Minister in the Caretaker Government, Mrs. Zeina Akar, today at the Presidential Palace.

Minister Akar briefed the President about the results of her official visit to Iraq, and her meetings with Iraqi officials, especially Defense Minister, Mr. Jumaa Enad Saadoun, which addressed bilateral relations between the two countries, and the latest developments in politics, military and security cooperation, in addition to the draft military cooperation agreement between Lebanon and Iraq, which is being finalized in preparation for signing within days. The meeting also tackled a draft agreement of intelligence cooperation between the intelligence services of both countries.

Minister Akar also informed President Aoun that her discussions also tackled the aid provided by Iraq to Lebanon after the Beirut Port explosion and the results of the Iraqi economic delegation's visit to Lebanon. Finally, the Defense Minister stated that she had thanked Iraqi officials who were the first to provide aid which Lebanon was in dire need of, most notably flour, foodstuffs, and oils, noting the close relations between both countries.

Interior Minister:

President Aoun received, Caretaker Interior and Municipalities Minister, Brigadier General Mohammed Fahmy, and discussed with him the security situation.

Minister Fahmy briefed the President on the measures taken by the Ministry's security services in implementing the decisions taken to combat Corona pandemic, especially in light of the recent lockdown decision.The Interior Minister also stated that the percentage of commitment for the closure decision reached 85% until yesterday, pointing out that the concerned security apparatuses will continue to implement established procedures. Minister Fahmy also wished that citizens will respond to all procedures for the sake of their safety and the country's health situation.

General issues related to the work of the Interior Ministry were also discussed during the meeting.

MP Hagop Pakradounian:

The President received 'Tashnag' party Secretary-General, MP Hagop Pakradounian and deliberated with him the Government's situation, and the party's positions concerning the ongoing contacts to form the new Government.

MP Pakradounian indicated that the discussion addressed the deteriorating economic and financial conditions and the measures to be taken.

Mayor of Jounieh:

President Aoun also met the Mayor of Jounieh, Sheikh Joan Hobeish, and discussed with him the needs of Kesrouan and Jounieh regions.

Hobeish also briefed the President on the series of cultural events of a comprehensive national character that the municipality organizes within the framework of the 'Greater Lebanon Centennial' under the slogan 'A nation which dreams of a country from the first centenary to the second'.

The celebration project includes three axes, the first is an evaluative and forward looking one with dialogue sessions, the second is a documentary axis which includes exhibitions of historical and political events, postage stamps Lebanese currencies, postcards and a collection of pictures which shook the Lebanese collective memory over a hundred years old. The third axis is an artistic festival which is currently under study and shows prominent artistic situations in the history of 'Greater Lebanon'.​