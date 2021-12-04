Presidency of Republic of South Africa : President arrives in Accra for state visit in Ghana

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this evening, 03 December 2021, arrived in Accra in the Republic of Ghana for a State Visit at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Mr Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

President Ramaphosa is undertaking a State Visit in Ghana from 04 to 05 December 2021 on the third leg of a four-nation visit to West Africa.

The State Visit to Ghana is directed towards enhancing bilateral relations premised on mutual respect, commitment to democracy, good governance, rules-based multilateralism underpinned by the rule of law, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Diplomatic relations between South Africa and Ghana have enabled cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade and investment.

The State Visit will include the inaugural session of the Ghana-South Africa Bi-National Commission, which will facilitate engagement between the two countries under the leadership of the two Heads of State.

On Saturday, 04 December 2021, President Ramaphosa will be the guest of honour at the Jubilee State House Ceremonial Welcome.

President Ramaphosa and His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will elevate the structural bilateral mechanism from the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation and inaugurate the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission to be chaired by the Heads of State and Government.

The Bi-National Commission will co-ordinate various sectors of government and facilitate communication between the public and private industries of the respective countries to collaborate on economic, social, cultural, scientific, technical and other areas of cooperation identified and agreed upon.

On Sunday, 05 December 2021, President Ramaphosa will lay wreaths at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum at the tombs of the founding father of the African Union and Ghana's first President and the late First Lady Fathia Nkrumah, who are laid to rest beside each other.

The President will later on Sunday address the South Africa-Ghana Business Forum to further explore new areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation, especially in Ghana's key sectors such as roads and railway infrastructure, mining, energy, manufacturing and agro-processing, to the mutual benefit of both countries.

South Africa is a major exporter of motor vehicles, machinery, mechanical appliances, electrical machinery, iron and steel as well as plastics, while imports from Ghana consist of raw materials products such as gold, oil, cocoa, iron and steel.

One hundred South African business executives from across various fields, inclusive of women in business will engage in bilateral trade at the business forum.

The State Visit will be capped off by the South Africa-Ghana Fashion Show which will profile top designers from the two countries to align with the African Union vision of promoting sustainable development at the economic, social and cultural levels as well as the integration of African economies.

Media enquiries: Tyrone Seale - Acting Spokesperson to the President

Issued by: The Presidency

Pretoria

