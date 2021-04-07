Presidency of Republic of South Africa : President to attend SADC deliberations on security situation in Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 08 April 2021, attend an Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to be held in Maputo, Mozambique.

The Summit will deliberate on measures to address terrorism in the Republic of Mozambique.

SADC is deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults.

The Summit has been convened by His Excellency President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Summit is preceded today, Wednesday, 07 April, by meetings of senior officials and ministers.

As the regional policy-making institution, SADC is managed on a Troika system that comprises the current SADC Chairperson, the incoming Chairperson and the immediate previous or outgoing Chairperson.

Currently, the SADC Double Troika comprises SADC Troika member states: Republic of Mozambique (current Chair of SADC), Republic of Malawi (incoming Chair), United Republic of Tanzania (outgoing Chair); as well as member states of the Troika of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation: the Republic of Botswana (current Chair); Republic of South Africa (incoming Chair); and the Republic of Zimbabwe (outgoing Chair).

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of State Security Ms Ayanda Dlodlo.

