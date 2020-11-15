Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Phone Call with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic.

Matters that would boost the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and the Dominican Republic, and further cooperation and investments in tourism, infrastructure and defense industry were discussed during the talk.

Highlighting the great potential of the economic relations between the two countries, President Erdoğan said that right steps to be taken with mutual will in this direction would greatly benefit both countries.