Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Phone Call with Prime Minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Chairperson of the Christian Democratic Union Armin Laschet

01/31/2021 | 05:18am EST
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Prime Minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Chairperson of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet.

President Erdoğan congratulated Mr. Laschet on his election as Chairperson of the CDU.

Stating that the close and sincere cooperation established with Chancellor Angela Merkel would continue with Mr. Laschet, President Erdoğan voiced his belief that Mr. Laschet would maintain his positive attitude towards the Turkish society and the enhancement of the relations between Turkey and Germany in his new post.

Underscoring that Turkey and Germany had unique relations in every field, President Erdoğan said Turkey had strong economic ties with German, which he noted was Turkey's biggest trade partner, and that Turkey attached special importance to the improvement of those multifaceted and deep-rooted relations.

Drawing attention to the contributions made by the Turkish society to economic, social, political and cultural lives in Germany, President Erdoğan stressed that Turkey had confidence in German officials that they would take necessary precautions against the increasing attacks on the Turkish presence and mosques in Germany, investigate the incidents thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

President Erdoğan pointed out that the critic roles of DITIB and the Turkish religious officials especially in the prevention of radicalization and extremism through their successful works should not be ignored.

Also expressing his hope that Mr. Laschet would exert himself in order for the Turkey-EU relations be advanced on the basis of a concrete and positive agenda, President Erdoğan wished success to Mr. Laschet and his party in the general elections to be held in September in Germany.

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 10:17:00 UTC.


