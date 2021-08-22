Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : Phone Call with UK PM Johnson

08/22/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

The call addressed regional matters, the developments in Afghanistan and the migration issue in particular, and steps to enhance Turkey-UK relations.

President Erdoğan stated that Turkey, whose current priority in Afghanistan he underscored was the evacuation of its citizens, could maintain the responsibility of ensuring the security of Kabul airport if appropriate conditions were created.

Stressing that if the necessary precautions were not taken in Afghanistan and Iran, a new migration wave would be inevitable, President Erdoğan pointed out that everyone, especially European countries, should take on responsibilities in a sincere manner and the international community should come together for this issue before the Afghan irregular migration turned into a crisis.

Further noting that in order to prevent a migration originating from Afghanistan from causing new humanitarian tragedies, aid must be provided to the Afghans both on their own lands and in neighboring countries, President Erdoğan said that the migration pressure could be decreased by increasing the financial contributions of the relevant institutions of the United Nations, especially the UN Refugee Agency, and thus ensuring that they played a more active role.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 19:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
